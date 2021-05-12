BRISTOL – Things started pretty well for Volunteer in the Falcons’ District 1-AAA baseball tournament playoff game at Tennessee High Friday, but the Vikings stormed back to claim a 14-1 win, ending the Falcons’ season.
The Falcons’ top of the lineup smacked the ball around in the opening inning. Cason Christian blasted a one-out triple to right. Brody Cloud then stepped to the plate and drove him home with a single off the left-center wall.
Tucker Bellamy then followed with a double off the right field wall, putting runners at second and third. Unfortunately, the Falcons couldn’t keep the hit party going as Vikings starter Mason Johns induced Austin Goldie to fly out and struck out Ethan Smith to end the threat.
“We started off really well, but we left runners at second and third,” Volunteer coach Mike Castle said. “You get runners at second and third, and you’ve got to – whether it’s hit or a ground ball to second base, you’ve got to have a productive out to score that second run.
“We’ll learn and get better with that. It’s like I told them – Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’ll get back to work and see what we can do,” Castle said.
The Vikings, held scoreless by freshman Volunteer starter Connor Haynes in the first, started the second with a Garret Embree double and bloop single by Logan Quales. Gregory Harris followed with a single to score Embree.
Quales was tagged out between third and home by Falcons first baseman Christian, who made a good play to create the rundown situation, then record the out.
Walks to Wade Witcher and Bryce Snyder loaded the bases, then Haynes induced a ground ball by CJ Henley. Christian threw home to Goldie to get the force out. One more out would get the Falcons out of the bases-loaded jam with a 1-1 tie.
The Falcons thought they got the out on a pickoff move to first by Haynes to get Snyder. Christian ended up on top of the runner, seemingly tagging him before getting back to the bag. The first-base umpire ruled the runner safe, however.
Falcons coaches loudly protested the call, but to no avail.
Tennessee High’s Evan Mutter then lashed a two-strike double to clear the bases, giving the Vikings a 4-1 lead.
“It’s like I told them,” Castle said. “It’s one of those things you can’t do a whole lot about. We just have to learn to play through it and get better.”
Two more RBI-singles by Brayden Blevins and Cole Presson made it 6-1.
“They starting hitting everything in the gaps,” Castle said. “Once they started hitting in the gaps, there ain’t a whole lot you can do if they don’t hit it at you.
“That’s part of it. A good ball club hits the ball and Tennessee High is in the top three every year, so they’re going to hit the baseball. We have to hit it with them, and we didn’t,” Castle said.
While the Vikings were hitting them where they weren’t, the Falcons were hitting them where they were. After Christian singled to lead off the third, he was caught off base when Cloud drilled a line drive right to Snyder, the Vikings’ second baseman, who threw to Blevins at first for the double play.
“They made a heckuva of a play at second base and took us out of an inning,” Castle said.
In the bottom of the third, the Vikings hit two doubles followed by five singles, a walk, grounder and sacrifice fly to take a 13-1 lead.
Earlier this year, the Falcons had pushed the Vikings to the brink in both regular-season games before falling, 3-2 and 5-1, nothing like Friday’s blow-up.
“Baseball’s a funny game,” Castle said. “We played two really good games against them and they came out in this one and just hit it and we didn’t hit it with them.
“It’s like I told them, we have to get better and make the routine plays, and play from inning one to inning seven and not have any lull in between,” Castle said.
After scoring one more in the fourth, Tennessee High held Volunteer scoreless in the fifth to end the game and the Falcons’ season.
“We’ve come leaps and bounds in a year,” Castle said. “I look for us to get better. Changing conferences next year, they’re still going to be with us. I like where we’re going and I like how the kids are starting to play.”
Three who won’t be with the Falcons are seniors Bellamy, Cloud and Quinn Brooks.
“They’re three good seniors,” Castle said. “I hate to see them leave. They’ve helped the stability the last two years, especially last year when we didn’t get to play. They were able to help those kids. I’m really happy with them. They’re good leaders.
“They make plays. They hit the baseball hard. That’s all you can ask. That’s three that you hate to lose, but we’ll have three more that will step up. They’re good kids and good ball players. Hopefully, they’re going to wind up being good young men and productive citizens. Those three are going to – they’re good kids,” Castle said.