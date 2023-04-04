Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., took home the $20,000 prize after capturing the checkered flag in the FloRacing Late Model Challenge on April 14, 2022, at Volunteer Speedway. He’ll return Thursday to defend his title.
BULLS GAP — The field for the second running of the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge will include 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch making his first appearance on the high-banked dirt oval at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap.
The race is set for Thursday, April 6, and kicks off a weekend full of dirt racing that includes a full NASCAR slate at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, and Busch will take on a star-studded field of expected Super Late Model racers in a $20,000-to-win program.
Though Busch is best known for his racing accomplishments on asphalt, he is no stranger to dirt Super Late Model racing. He picked up a win in the division during the 2012 running of the Prelude to the Dream at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway. He also made Dirt Super Late Model starts in 2021 aboard a Jonathan Davenport team car during the Bristol Dirt Nationals at BMS. He’s also entered a bevy of Micro Sprints over the past few years.
The event debuted at the East Tennessee track in front of a massive crowd in 2022. Home state driver Mike Marlar topped a star-studded field at the 4/10-mile oval and will be back to defend his crown.
Joining the night’s action will be the $1,000-to-win Sportsman Crate division.
The Super Late Model program will include a full slate of hot laps, qualifying, heat race and consolation race action, capped by a 50-lap finale around the East Tennessee high banks.
The pit gate opens at noon with the grandstand gate opening at 3 p.m. The mandatory driver’s meeting is at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.
General grandstand admission is $30 for anyone ages 11 and older, $10 for ages 5-10, and free for ages 4 and under. Pit admission and tier parking is $40 for ages 11 and older, $20 for ages 5-10, and free for ages 4 and under.
For those unable to attend, the event will be broadcast live at FloRacing.com.
Volunteer Speedway is located at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Bulls Gap. To learn more, visit www.Volunteer Speedway.com.
Spring Thaw Warm-Up kicks off full slate at Volunteer Speedway
In other action at The Gap, the XR Workin’ Man Series sanctioned $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start Spring Thaw Warm-Up will be held Tuesday, April 11, at Volunteer Speedway. Adult tickets are $25 for grandstands and $35 for pits. Youth 17 and under will be admitted free with paying adult; youth pit passes are $10 each with a paying adult.
The Spring Thaw 100 will be held April 14-15 with the $5,000-to-win dual features on Friday and the $100,000-to-win Spring Thaw 100 feature on Saturday. Any previously purchased tickets for the original dates will be valid.