Mike Marlar

Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., took home the $20,000 prize after capturing the checkered flag in the FloRacing Late Model Challenge on April 14, 2022, at Volunteer Speedway. He’ll return Thursday to defend his title.

 Photos courtesy of Volunteer Speedway

BULLS GAP — The field for the second running of the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge will include 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch making his first appearance on the high-banked dirt oval at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap.

