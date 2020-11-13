SURGOINSVILLE – Perfect fall weather met runners last Saturday (Nov. 7) for the 18th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race, which included a record time.
The overall winner was 26-year-old Jack Hillenbrand of Knoxville in a time of 56:14, while the female winner was 49-year-old Molly Allen of Kingsport in a time of 1:15:27. Allen still holds the female course record she set in 2010.
A new Tennessee age group state record at this distance was set by 59-year-old Brent Bueche of Maryville, with a time of 1:03:56. Bueche also set an age group record on this course last year. Bueche was the male Grandmasters champion.
The male Masters champion was 54 year old Andy Brockmyre of Bristol, Virginia in a time of 1:03:23. The female Masters champion was 42 year old Sarah Bradley of Blountville in a time of 1:19:27.
The female Grandmasters champion was 51 year old Barbara Blaser of Johnson City in a time of 1:28:53. The male Senior Grandmasters champion was 63 year old Wesley Miller of Gray in a time of 1:17:50, and the female Senior Grandmasters champion was 63 year old Patti Turpin of Bristol, Virginia in a time of 1:55:15.
The race was part the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton. The 10 mile course passed through the town of Surgoinsville and on the scenic roads by the Holston River.
Gold sponsors for the race included the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton, Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., First Community Bank, R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, and Barberitos of Kingsport.
Other supporters included the Surgoinsville Middle School, Surgoinsville Police Department, Surgoinsville First United Methodist Church, and State of Franklin Track Club.
The race had originally been scheduled in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 safety precautions were implemented for the event.
2021 marks the 20th year for the award-winning Skelton Law Racing. Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series are encouraged to contact race director Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812.
Here are the results:
Place Name Bib# Sex Age City St Div/Tot Time Pace
1 Jack Hillenbrand 94 M 26 Knoxville TN 1/2 56:14 5:38
2 Andy Brockmyre 84 M 54 Bristol VA 1/6 1:03:23 6:21
3 Brent Bueche 18 M 59 Maryville TN 1/6 1:03:56 6:24
4 Parker Cowden 32 M 17 Kingsport TN 1/4 1:10:34 7:04
5 Ike Anderson 3 M 32 Johnson City TN 1/2 1:10:53 7:06
6 Cameron Cooper 29 M 29 Abingdon VA 2/2 1:11:17 7:08
7 Benji Cowden 31 M 17 Kingsport TN 2/4 1:14:30 7:27
8 Paul Hines 81 M 18 Blountville TN 3/4 1:15:12 7:32
9 Molly Allen 2 F 49 Kingsport TN 1/10 1:15:27 7:33
10 Charlie Gibson 40 M 48 Kingsport TN 1/5 1:15:38 7:34
11 Doug Strickland 108 M 59 Gray TN 2/6 1:15:55 7:36
12 Jason Tipton 74 M 42 Kingsport TN 1/3 1:17:33 7:46
13 Wesley Miller 60 M 63 Gray TN 1/5 1:17:50 7:47
14 Alan Hobbs 44 M 35 Kingsport TN 2/2 1:18:23 7:51
15 Cora Bradley 12 F 14 Blountville TN 1/2 1:19:21 7:57
16 Sarah Bradley 15 F 42 Blountville TN 1/4 1:19:27 7:57
17 Amy Bradley 11 F 46 Johnson City TN 2/10 1:20:07 8:01
18 Kelly Chandler 23 M 47 Gate City VA 2/5 1:20:20 8:02
19 Ray McDonald 59 M 43 Church Hill TN 2/3 1:21:38 8:10
20 Bobby Lockhart 50 M 53 New Tazewell TN 2/6 1:23:12 8:20
21 Mike Cupp 109 M 49 Surgoinsville TN 3/5 1:25:44 8:35
22 Blake Williams 79 M 56 Gray TN 3/6 1:26:35 8:40
23 Madeleine Bradley 13 F 18 Blountville TN 1/2 1:27:19 8:44
24 Robert Bradley 14 M 46 Blountville TN 4/5 1:27:20 8:44
25 Barbara Blaser 8 F 51 Johnson City TN 1/7 1:28:53 8:54
26 Janine Myatt 61 F 53 Bristol VA 2/7 1:29:01 8:55
27 Clyde Kidd 47 M 67 Kingsport TN 1/2 1:29:12 8:56
28 Andy Shelton 68 M 42 Gate City VA 3/3 1:29:17 8:56
29 Janette Adams Erchinger 1 F 54 Morristown TN 3/7 1:29:30 8:57
30 Lisa Rome 66 F 56 Lake Lure NC 1/3 1:30:34 9:04
31 Jennifer Gibson 92 F 46 Kingsport TN 3/10 1:32:16 9:14
32 Amanda Tipton 73 F 43 Kingsport TN 2/4 1:34:47 9:29
33 Charlotte Brockmyre 86 F 30 Bristol VA 1/1 1:35:08 9:31
34 Dorothea Kelligren 97 F 54 Charlotte NC 4/7 1:35:17 9:32
35 Kevin Price 63 M 56 Whitesburg TN 4/6 1:36:17 9:38
36 Don Comire 28 M 53 Kingsport TN 3/6 1:37:33 9:46
37 Gordon Garber 39 M 56 Jonesborough TN 5/6 1:37:41 9:47
38 Rob Cantor 20 M 51 Jonesborough TN 4/6 1:38:07 9:49
39 Ellie Brockmyre 87 F 14 Bristol VA 2/2 1:39:18 9:56
40 Bliss Brockmyre 85 F 17 Bristol VA 2/2 1:40:19 10:02
41 Lenny Chartier 25 M 52 Kingsport TN 5/6 1:40:40 10:04
42 Samantha Cupp 90 F 47 Surgoinsville TN 4/10 1:41:58 10:12
43 Kay Wilson 105 F 48 Surgoinsville TN 5/10 1:41:59 10:12
44 Daymon Byrd 89 M 56 Kingsport TN 6/6 1:42:37 10:16
45 Marvin Archer 4 M 61 Johnson City TN 2/5 1:43:45 10:23
46 Angie Cowden 82 F 47 Kingsport TN 6/10 1:43:57 10:24
47 Lori Whitson 78 F 55 Gray TN 5/7 1:43:58 10:24
48 Lana Luttrell 55 F 47 Greeneville TN 7/10 1:45:22 10:33
49 Jennifer Hoard 95 F 42 Bulls Gap TN 3/4 1:46:01 10:37
50 Tiffany Long 99 F 44 Bulls Gap TN 4/4 1:46:02 10:37
51 Lee Roy Hurst 45 M 75 Midway TN 1/2 1:46:26 10:39
52 Butch Payne 100 M 61 Blountville TN 3/5 1:48:16 10:50
53 Tammy Payne 101 F 59 Blountville TN 2/3 1:50:19 11:02
54 Patsy Cantor 19 F 50 Jonesborough TN 8/10 1:50:20 11:02
55 Ventana Wright-Abierta 106 F 54 Kingsport TN 6/7 1:51:34 11:10
56 Bruce Rome 65 M 68 Lake Lure NC 2/2 1:53:49 11:23
57 Tony Borghetti 9 M 79 Surgoinsville TN 2/2 1:55:04 11:31
58 Patti Turpin 75 F 63 Bristol VA 1/2 1:55:15 11:32
59 Johanna Lort 52 F 38 Kingsport TN 1/1 1:55:26 11:33
60 Nikki Lockhart 51 F 51 New Tazewell TN 7/7 1:59:34 11:58
61 Steve Smalling 102 M 60 Jasper TN 4/5 1:59:54 12:00
62 Idella Johns 46 F 60 Rogersville TN 3/3 2:03:31 12:22
63 Justine South 70 F 49 Kingsport TN 9/10 2:06:26 12:39
64 Brad Cowden 83 M 48 Kingsport TN 5/5 2:06:27 12:39
65 Mary Rodriguez 64 F 61 Abingdon VA 2/2 2:06:38 12:40
66 Moe Brown 17 M 63 Chuckey TN 5/5 2:12:06 13:13
67 Ken Wright 107 M 53 Kingsport TN 6/6 2:17:40 13:46
68 Jackson Chartier 24 M 18 Kingsport TN 4/4 2:18:37 13:52
69 Wendy Chartier 26 F 45 Kingsport TN 10/10 2:18:38 13:52