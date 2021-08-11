ROGERSVILLE — Skelton Law Racing will be hosting two Road Runners Club of America state championship events in 2021 beginning next month.
The 15-mile Bays Mountain Trail Race scheduled for Sept. 18 has been selected as the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship.
The Surgoinsville 10-Miler road race scheduled for Oct. 16 in Surgoinsville has been selected as the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship.
The Road Runners Club of America presents state, regional, and national championship events. RRCA is the oldest and largest organization in the United
States dedicated to distance running.
State championship awards will be presented to the top overall, top master, top grandmaster, and top senior grandmaster, male and female.
Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton founded, sponsors, and directs these races as part of the Skelton Law Racing Series.
The award-winning Skelton Law Racing is celebrating its 20th year of hosting premiere running events and has enjoyed participants from over 30 states and 5 foreign countries.
Race applications may be obtained at the Skelton Law Office in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org. Additional information is available at www.RunTriCities.org.
Also see Facebook sites for Skelton Law Racing and State of Franklin Track Club.