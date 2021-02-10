CHURCH HILL – Thanks to an exciting, well-played, 67-59 victory over Tennessee High in the District 1 Tournament Wednesday at the Falcons Nest, Mike Poe’s Volunteer Falcons are going places they haven’t been in a long time: the region tournament.
“It’s been, I think, 15 years since Volunteer has gotten to go to the region tournament,” said Poe, now in his third season at the helm of the Falcons. “That was always our goal from the time I got here, for us to try to advance on to the regional. I’m just overjoyed for these kids.”
Those kids played well, although they started sluggishly, scoring just nine points in an opening period that saw Vikings sophomore Wade Witcher score all 13 of their points, then add eight more in the second, as Tennessee High took a 34-29 halftime lead.
Volunteer’s 6-10 senior center, Eli Amyx, had a huge game for the Falcons, scoring 12, pulling down nine rebounds and blocking two shots. Amyx scored four baskets in the post in the first half to keep the Falcons in the game.
“I feel like we played extremely hard the first half,” Poe said. “We got some shots to go down. Then we got a couple around the basket. That helps feed what we’re trying to do. Eli Amyx was a man among boys.”
The Falcons opened the second half with a 9-0 run out of the gate. Garrison Barrett started the run with a three and added two free throws on a technical foul called on the Vikings’ Braden Willhoit for extracurriculars after a play. That gave Volunteer a 36-34 lead, its only other lead since being ahead 18-17 with 5:51 left in the first half.
“They had some momentum early on and we hung in there,” Poe said. “Then we had a chance to make our run and the crowd got into it and things got humming pretty good.”
Evan Berry’s layup with 5:39 left in the third pushed Volunteer’s lead to 38-34. Tennessee High responded with a three by Nysiah Foote and a drive by Jaden Keller that put the Vikings back in front, 39-38.
The Falcons kept their poise, however, and Tucker Bellamy and Jon Wes Lovelace hit back-to-back threes to put Volunteer up, 44-39. Lovelace then converted a three-point play to extend the lead to 47-39 with 2:10 left in the third.
“We didn’t make many shots early on and got in a good flow in the second half,” said Poe, whose Falcons withstood another Vikings rally in the fourth. After finishing the third quarter with a drive by Kenyae Carter, Luke Cattrill and Brandon Dufore added Vikings layups to close to within 47-45 with 6:44 left in the game.
“Tennessee High is going to have a really, really good team in the future,” Poe said. “It’s going to be a pretty good battle because they’re got two great sophomores and we’ve got some young guys.”
Garrison Barrett nailed a three to stop the run and Lovelace followed with a drive to put Volunteer up seven, 52-45.
Volunteer maintained a five- to seven-point cushion for the next minute and a half, when Witcher went coast-to-coast to close the gap to 56-53.
Amyx answered with a three-point play to stretch the Falcons’ lead back to six, 59-53. As Volunteer tried to run time off the clock, Carter stole the ball and scored on a layup to slice the lead to 59-55 with 3:13 to go.
The Vikings could get no closer, however. Bradin Minton hit a foul shot and a runner off the glass to extend back to 62-55, then ran the point as the Falcons ran the last two and a half minutes off the clock while keeping the Vikings at bay by five or six points and, ultimately, eight as time expired, setting off a long-awaited celebration at Volunteer.
“It feels great,” Poe said of the region-clinching victory. “It feels great for these kids. I don’t care who it is, we’re gonna show up. We’re gonna go play and play as hard as we can and see what happens. I’m just so proud of them – all of them, not just one in particular.”
Minton led Volunteer with 14. Amyx and Lovelace finished with 12, while Barrett had 10 and Andrew Knittel eight.
Witcher led all scorers with 25 – 21 in the first half. He hit four three-pointers. Foote added 12 for the Vikings, while Dufore scored 10.
With the victory, the Falcons advanced to the District 1 semifinals and were slated to travel to top-seeded Dobyns-Bennett for that matchup Thursday night. The winner was to advance to the District championship Friday, while the third-place game would also be held Friday. Both were to be held at the higher’s seed’s site.
The final four in District 1 will meet their counterparts in District 2 in the regional tournament.