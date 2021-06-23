East Hawkins Adult Co-Ed softball registration rest of June Jun 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Church Hill – Mt. Carmel – Surgoinsville Recreation will have team registration for Adult Co-Ed Softball now until June 30.The cost for a team is $275.For more information, call (423) 357-7010. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Softball East Hawkins Adult Co-ed Registration Hill Team Mt. Carmel Cost Trending Now Authorities searching for missing girl in Beech Creek area Volunteer State Auto Show returns Saturday Church Hill Alderman proposes switch from strong mayor to city management after Mayor allegedly threatened to shoot employees, self Hawkins School Board honors retirees Variety of crimes reported in Hawkins County Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.