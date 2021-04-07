NASHVILLE – In recognition of April as Youth Sports Safety Month, Delta Dental of Tennessee has launched a statewide initiative to encourage all kids to wear mouth guards while playing sports by giving away free boil and bite mouth guards to athletes ages 10 and under participating in organized sports leagues in Tennessee.
Mouth guards help protect your teeth and stabilize your jaw, minimizing the risk of injuries to the face.
“Sports can be great fun, until your child gets a tooth knocked out. And then it becomes scary, painful, and expensive,” said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Tennessee.
“Mouth guards are a common-sense but underutilized way to lower the risk your child gets hurt, and I hope more parents and coaches will encourage their kids to use a mouth guard, just like they would any other piece of athletic equipment, both in practice and in games this spring.”
The free boil and bite mouth guards are recommended for use by youth 10 and under. The mouth guards come in two varieties: one with a strap that can be attached to a helmet, recommended for use in football and ice hockey, and one without the strap, ideal for sports like basketball, martial arts, and soccer.
Coaches and league commissioners should submit a request online at: https://tennessee.deltadental.com/giving-back/mouthguards/
The deadline for requests is April 18; orders will ship out over the summer, in time for fall sports seasons.
More than three million teeth are knocked out each year in youth sporting events, the National Youth Sports Safety Foundation estimates, noting that athletes who do not wear mouth guards are 60 times more likely to damage their teeth.
And most young athletes do not wear them; 84 percent of children do not while playing organized sports, according to a survey commissioned by the American Association of Orthodontists. Children ages 7-11 are the most susceptible to dental injuries from sports.
In partnership with Delta Dental, the Tennessee Titans recently produced a video in which Mike Keith, the Voice of the Titans, and Coach Dave McGinnis, a veteran NFL coach currently serving as a commentator for the Tennessee Titans Radio Network, discuss the importance of wearing a mouth guard when participating in any contact sport at any level, from youth to professional leagues.
“It’s not only a safety feature, it’s a confidence feature, too,” Coach McGinnis explains in the video. “It’s just like your helmet, it’s just like your shoulder pads, it’s just like anything else that you would wear for protection. It’s increasingly important to wear the form-fitted mouth guards for your protection and also so that you are able to perform at your highest level, with your highest level of confidence.”
While any mouth guard is better than no mouth guard at all, it is important to find one that your child will use regularly and that does not inhibit breathing during activity. It should fit comfortably, cover the teeth and gums, and remain securely in place during activity. Custom-fit mouth guards offer better protection for higher-impact sports for older athletes.
In the event your child’s tooth is knocked out, getting to a dentist as soon as possible is critical. Other key steps include to pick up the tooth by the crown and not the root, which can damage the nerve, and to rinse and store it as needed in milk, saline, or water until you can get to a dentist for evaluation.