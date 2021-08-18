HAWKINS COUNTY – Barring any more COVID craziness, Cherokee and Volunteer kick off their respective football seasons with home games this Friday.
In Big Red Valley, the Josh Hensley Era gets underway at Cherokee as the Chiefs host Cocke County at 7 p.m. in a non-region contest. (See the Pigskin Preview in this issue)
“I’m really excited about the football team,” said Hensley, who was an assistant under Cody Baugh from 2016-2019 before spending a year as an assistant at Daniel Boone. “I’m very blessed and fortunate to be getting this opportunity to be the coach.”
In Church Hill, the Falcons host brand new school West Ridge at 7:30 p.m. to start Jesse McMillan’s second season at Volunteer.
It will be the first game in school history for West Ridge High School, the Sullivan County school that merged Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North.
West Ridge is coached by McMillan’s longtime buddy, Justin Hilton, former defensive coordinator then head coach at Sullivan South.
“That will be awesome to have them down here,” McMillan said. “It’s always fun to play against one of your best friends, a guy you’ve known since about third grade. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and the job his guys do and have always done.”
There is a positive vibe in the air at Volunteer, where the Falcon faithful are hoping the football program’s entry into the new Class 4A Region 1 with Greeneville, Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Grainger County and Seymour coincides with a playoff-bound season.
“Like I tell them all the time, there has not been very many times when there’s been kind of a buzz in the community down here,” McMillan said.
Last season, the Falcons started the season 0-2, but then won two straight, including a 16-0 victory over Cherokee, ending a 12-year losing streak to their Hawkins County rivals.
Instead of a boost, the Falcons lost their next five games before ending their season with a 20-6 win over Cocke County for a 3-7 year.
They’d love to take a step up this season.
“Our goal is to make the playoffs,” McMillan said. “But our kids know that we’ve got to take care of business every single week. You’ve got to meet those weekly goals if you’re going to worry about that season-long goal.”
A long season is what the Chiefs endured last year.
After a season-opening, 48-0 win at Union County, Cherokee lost six straight – including being shut out in the first five of those games. The next two games were split, 1-0 COVID decisions, before a year-ending, 44-14 lost at Daniel Boone for a 2-8 campaign.
Players insist Hensley has instilled a new attitude and that the Chiefs will surprise naysayers this season picking a 3-7 outcome for Cherokee in 2021.
“I’m going to predict 7-3,” said Cherokee senior captain Landon Jackson. “I believe deep down in my heart, we can go 10-0, but I’m predicting we at least go 7-3.”
With the TSSAA’s realignment, Cherokee is now in Class 5A Region 1 with Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Morristown West and Tennessee High.
“Of course, with five teams being in it, you’ve just got to win one,” Hensley said. “Win one and you’re in. That’s certainly a goal for us, to make sure that we’re playing a playoff game, that we’re getting to the postseason. I feel like this team can achieve that goal. We’re just going to have to work hard and put our best foot forward and keep going.”