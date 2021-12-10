CHURCH HILL – The basket appeared to be the size of a swimming pool for Church Hill but a soup bowl for Rogersville Middle as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 40-1 victory over the visiting Lady Warriors in a game Dec. 2 at Church Hill Middle School.
Church Hill led 9-0 after one quarter and 17-0 at halftime.
Leah Mowell’s free throw in the third quarter ended the drought for Rogersville, although the Lady Warriors could score no more, trailing 30-1 heading into the fourth.
Emilee Mailloux led Church Hill with 17 points, all from the field, including one three-pointer. Rylee Smith added 13 and Chloe Anderson scored eight for the Lady Panthers.