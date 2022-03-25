2022 Cherokee Chiefs Junior Varsity Baseball Team

The 2022 Cherokee junior varsity baseball team includes: (front row) Jacob Brooks, Bryce Elliott, Keaton Lawson, and Noah Bledsoe; (middle row) Elijah Curtsinger, Nocona Williams, Manning Brooks, Parker Travis, and Gage Adkins; (third row) Clay Wagoner, Mason Fairchild, Roudy Henley, Noah Hunter, and Gavin Housewright; (back row) Coach James White. Not pictured: Coach Brandon Collins.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

 