ROGERSVILLE – The Volunteer tennis team swept a match from Cherokee Thursday at Cherokee.
In the girls match, it was Volunteer 5, Cherokee 4, while the Falcon boys defeated Cherokee, 8-1.
“I am extremely proud of the total team effort today from both the Falcons and Lady Falcons,” said Volunteer tennis coach Ben Farne.
The girls match was down to the wire.
“Our Lady Falcons had to have the final two doubles courts to clinch this win,” Farne said.
The Volunteer boys team won each match except for the Number 1 doubles match.
“I’m extremely proud of our boys team for another great performance, which evens our season record at 6-6 now,” Farne said.
In addition, Volunteer won all exhibition matches. Jolee Dalida and Sandy Dabrowski picked up wins in singles. In doubles exhibition matches, winners were Dalida/Dabrowski and the team of Emily Rivers/Reece Turner for the Lady Falcons.
Here are the results from Thursday, April 29:
Girls Scores: Volunteer 5, Cherokee 4
Singles
1--Mallory Cope (C) defeated Maggie Bice (V) 8-2
2--Lexi Elkins (C) defeated Reagan Lipe(V) 8-3
3--Lillie Redwine (V) defeated Sawyer Fields (C) 8-4
4--Laur Baraldi-Marinetti (V) defeated Leah Green (C) 8-5
5--Ariel Ferrell (C) defeated Abbey Gilliam (V) 8-3
6--Kyndal Shultz (V) defeated Ema Morgan (C) 8-1
Doubles
1--Cope/Elkins (C) defeated Bice/Lipe (V) 8-2
2--Gilliam/Redwine (V) defeated Fields/Ferrell (C) 8-6
3--Baraldi-Marinetti/Shultz (V) defeated Ryan/Morgan (C) 8-2
Boys Scores: Volunteer 8 Cherokee 1
Singles
1--Conner Cradic (V) defeated Cross Taylor (C) 8-5
2--Alex Matlock (V) defeated Landon Elkins (C) 8-6
3--Kaden Hobbs (V) defeated Aiden Roberson (C) 8-0
4--Will Justice (V) defeated Aiden Wood (C) 8-1
5--Ayden Dobbs (V) defeated Andrew Brummette (C) 8-0
6--Aidan Glass (V) defeated NO PLAYER (C) by default
Doubles
1--Taylor/Elkins (C) defeated Jackson Carter/Glass (V) 8-6
2--Dobbs/Justice (V) defeated Roberson/Wood (C) 8-2
3--Matt Carter/Matlock (V) defeated NO PLAYER (C) by default