CHURCH HILL – You’ve got to feel for the small county schools having to compete against perennial powerhouses like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, that not only have the long baseball traditions, but twice as many in the student body from which to build a team. And numbers mean a lot in baseball.
So, when the opportunity for a county team to field nearly all seniors finally rolls around, it presents the rare chance to seriously compete against the giants for a district title.
When that rare season is cancelled three games in due to the coronavirus shutdown – as it did Volunteer a year ago – it’s like adding insult to injury.
“We had eight seniors last year and we played really well,” said Falcons baseball coach Mike Castle. “We beat South, 7-1, in the last game we got to play. And then we’re gone.”
Just like that, the Falcons’ promising 2020 season was over. Everyone else’s was, too, but to see it snatched away from a smaller school whose stars had finally aligned, there was added disappointment.
“You lose eight seniors who had worked their way up on the two years I’d been with them,” Castle lamented.
Then the TSSAA announced its new classifications, which were done to try to eliminate instances of schools competing against those twice their size. While it did separate D-B and Science Hill from Volunteer, it also kept one baseball powerhouse and added three others to the Falcons’ new district.
“That didn’t help us none,” Castle said, laughing. “We’re taking Tennessee High with us. Sullivan East has always been a baseball school. Unicoi is a baseball school and Elizabethton. That really helped us. We went from three or four being good to everybody being good.”
In a sport where offense is considered good when you’re successful three out of 10 times, it’s good to have a sense of humor. And optimism, since success can be just three out of 10 tries, anyone can beat anyone on any given day.
Castle’s 2021 Falcons will not have as many twelfth-graders, but will feature some good ones, starting with their ace pitcher, Tucker Bellamy.
“We’ve got three really good seniors,” he said. “Tucker Bellamy will be our No. 1. He’ll play shortstop when he’s not pitching. Brody (Cloud) will be at third. He’s a great fielder, going to put the ball in play. And our catcher, Quinn Brooks, he’s going to put the ball in play. He’s got a good arm. We’ve got three really good leaders, then we become really young.
“We’ve got 26 on our roster, but three seniors,” Castle said. “We’ve got 23 underclassmen.”
“(Sophomore) Zach Justice will play short when Tucker is on the mound. Zach pitched for us as a freshman last year. He’s the one who beat South, so he’ll be in the top two or three. Then we’ve got Cooper Smith, he’s a junior, at second. A sophomore, Cason Christian, is at first,” said Castle.
“Then we’ve got a freshman, sophomore and a junior in the outfield,” Castle said. “I’ll tell you what. They have no fear. All three of them have good arms, two lefties and a righty, and all three of them are young pitchers.
“(Freshman) Connor Haynes will be in right. (Sophomore) Colby Lawson will be in center and (junior) Ethan Smith will be in left. Garrison Barrett will be in right as our fourth outfielder out there,” Castle said.
Barrett will also log some time on the mound.
“He could be a starter,” Castle said. “We’re also really looking for him to come in and be our sixth-, seventh-(inning) closer. He throws a really good fastball and a good 6-12 change and 6-12 curve that makes his fastball look a little bit faster than what it is.
“We’re hoping he can be that guy that if we can get to the sixth or seventh and we’re up two or three, he can come in and get us out,” said Castle, who then tempered the optimism with realism.
“We’re talking about 16- and 17-, and let me re-phrase that, I’ve got a couple of 14-year-olds. So, we’re going to be young,” he said.
“But we’re going to have no fear. We’re going to run the bases, put the ball in play. We don’t have that one kid who can hit 10 home runs. We’re going to be real good manufacturing runs. We’re going to move runners, hit and run a lot, bunt, play some small ball against people,” said Castle.
“We’ve just got to be solid defensively. That’s what everybody tells you – make the routine play. We’ll make a great play every once in a while. But if we’ll make the routine plays and not give somebody four and five outs an inning, you can play,” Castle said.
“But when you get in a game and give somebody four and five outs, especially if we’re playing a D-B, Science Hill or Tennessee High – it’s going to be a long day. When they hit a fly ball, you gotta catch it,” he said.
Castle said a batting order is still being determined in the early going.
“Zach Justice will probably lead off for us,” he said. “Connor will either bat two or nine. He’s almost like having another leadoff. Then we’ve got Tucker and Cason, Brody and Quinn. Then we’ll come in with Colby, Ethan and Cooper. I’m thinking Haynes will be No. 9. I always like to have that other leadoff there.”
With so many youngsters on the roster, some of those youths may push for playing time, like freshman Tucker McLain. His father, Chuck, is a longtime assistant coach for the Falcons, so Tucker has been around the program a long time.
“McLain will be playing second and short some with us on the varsity,” Castle said. “He’ll play some JV-wise. We want to make sure he gets some bats in. He’ll work his way in to playing. He’s a pretty good left-handed stick, puts the ball in play, knows the game. He’s like a senior he’s been around here so long.”
Castle, who is also assisted by Josh Peterson and Adrian Smith, sees the city schools as the teams to beat in their final Big 7 season.
“Tennessee High looks as good as anybody,” he said. “He got a couple of transfers. Anytime you’ve got D-B and Science Hill, you’ve got to put them in there.”
The Falcons, who opened with a home-and-away series with David Crockett Monday and Tuesday, before hosting Chuckey-Doak Thursday and traveling to South Friday, will host Science Hill this Monday then travel to Johnson City Tuesday.
“We’ve just got to play,” Castle said. “The more we can play, hopefully the better we’ll get. You can’t replace experience. You know, 14- and 15-years-old, you’ve got to play yourself in. We’ve had really good practices. The kids have played hard. We’re sort of excited. I think they’re ready to play.”