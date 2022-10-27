GRAY – Cherokee concluded its cross country season on a high note, as a pair of runners achieved personal records in the 5K at the Region 1A-AA cross country meet Tuesday at Daniel Boone.
“Overall, we really did good,” said Cherokee coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “We had a couple of all-time PRs today, which is huge, and I’m super-proud of my runners.”
Bryce Elliott finished in 36th place in 20:05.6 and Holden Sattler turned in a time of 20:49.3 in 50th place as Cherokee’s top two runners, each setting personal bests in pleasant warm weather, a far cry from the bitter cold conditions in the previous week’s Twin Lakes Conference meet.
“Today was so much better than last week,” said Kirkpatrick, who expressed satisfaction at her boys team’s determination Tuesday.
“Seeing the way the guys came together today was great,” she said. “They wanted to do really good as a team and they really, really tried to push each other.”
Jayden Ward was four spots behind Sattler in 54th place in a time of 21:08.8. Jake Elliot was 77th (22:48.9), followed by Adonis Kincaid in 80th (23:02.5), Connor Armstrong, 88th (24:01.0), Ayden Harris, 90th (24:09.8) and Brody Harris, 91st (24:13.4).
The girls team, small in numbers already, was plagued with injuries this season. Two finished the region race, however: Julina Allen (27:27.7), 43rd, and Landry Russell (29:46.6), 61st.
“Overall, I’m proud of the team,” Kirkpatrick said. “The main thing is getting PRs when you can and almost every week, we’ve had the majority of the team PR’ing. Some weeks, some did. Some weeks, some didn’t. But consistently, everybody’s time got better through the season. That gives us a goal to aspire to next year.
“I lost only three seniors. Almost everybody is coming back. So, I’ve got Bryce, Jayden, Connor all coming back,” she said.
“I’m really hoping next year that they work together to bring this team together and build this team and make it what it is. There were some eye-opening revelations toward the end of this season. I’m hoping that those come together to make it more positive for next year and to improve next season,” Kirkpatrick said.
Cherokee loses three to graduation – Russell, Neyla Price and Tucker Houck.
“I wish my seniors the best in their future endeavors,” Kirkpatrick said. “Some had some health problems that they were struggling through this season and they did their best to overcome it. I’m proud of where they are at the end of this season versus where they were at the beginning.
“I’m hopeful for their future careers because they’re really, really bright individuals and I know they’ll do good things,” Kirkpatrick said.
