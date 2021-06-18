ROGERSVILLE – One week after announcing Drew Patterson as the new baseball coach, Cherokee brought back another familiar face to head the team playing on the other diamond on campus.
Monday, Cherokee graduate and teacher Kevin Helton was announced as the new head coach of the Lady Chiefs softball team, taking over for Kristen Richards, who resigned after four years to spend more time with her family.
“I don’t think there wasn’t anything with her that she didn’t want to still coach or there was anything wrong with the way things were,” said Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan. “It’s just she’s got a young family and she just wanted to be able to spend time with them as much as she could.
“I don’t think it was an easy decision for her, but it was one she felt was right for her family. That’s perfectly fine. We appreciate sincerely the four years she gave and obviously she’s got a lot of kids here that look up to her and like her a whole lot. It was just something she decided that was best for her family,” Morgan said.
While Patterson held time briefly at Cherokee before as an assistant baseball coach in 2019, Helton has been a presence at the school for more than two decades. A 1994 Cherokee graduate, Helton played baseball at Middle Tennessee State University. After graduation, Helton worked one year at Chuckey-Doak, then came to Cherokee, where he has been for 22 years as an agriculture teacher.
“I teach shop class, greenhouse management, landscape, turf, grass and wildlife management,” said Helton, who supported the softball program and other athletic teams at Cherokee for years with his time and knowledge.
Monday morning the softball field had no standing water, despite strong storms the night before.
“The field looks real good right now,” said Helton, who has helped previous softball coaches maintaining and improving the field. “I’ve stayed in touch with these guys — with Kelli (Hughes), with Charlie (Christopher), with Kristen. I worked on the softball field, baseball field and the football field. The irrigation system is my design. It’s working real good.”
Helton didn’t accept the head coaching position to work on the field more, however.
“I’ve got a vested interest,” he said. “I’ve got a daughter coming on who will be here in two years. She’s a seventh-grader at City School. She plays softball, volleyball and basketball. Her name’s Shelby.”
Helton isn’t new to softball or the girls on the team, for that matter.
“I’ve been coaching girls on and off for the last so many years, about 10 years, fast-pitch girls travel teams. I helped Stacy Mahan with the 21-under team, the 18U team and I’ve been coaching the 10U and 12U team now with Kirby Walker, the Pink Panthers out of Church Hill. I love the game, love the girls,” Helton said.
“I hope I can bring some knowledge to these girls, some intensity. I’m going to do the I.C.E. method: Integrity, Composure and Excitement. That’s what I want to build on with these girls, always with integrity, always be ice on your face on the field, and then excitement. If somebody scores, I want everybody outside, I want everybody excited. I want everybody to come to ball games,” Helton said.
Cherokee assistant coach Shannon Mowell, whose daughter Audrey graduated this year, assistant coach Clint Jones and volunteer coach Steve Dishner, are in the running to return.
“The coaches will get together and talk about some things,” Morgan said. “Shannon has been a great value the last four years. I’ve gotten to know him and see how much he cares and how much he loves the girls. His daughter played here and just graduated. I haven’t talked to Kevin about if he’s met with them or not. I’ll just let them meet up and see what their visions are and go from there.”
“I’m more of a defensive/hitting coach,” Helton said. “I am going to be looking at a pitching coach, hopefully a female before too much longer. I don’t know yet. The guys, Shannon and Steve, I’ve offered to stay on with me at Cherokee. I’m defense. I like defense. That’s my strong point – defense and hitting.”
Helton played for Danny Davis and Brien Crowder at Cherokee and “Coach Pete,” the late Steve Peterson, at MTSU.
“I always learned from Coach Danny Davis to come to practice and give 110 percent, every day. I like the 120 percent – 100 percent for the team, 10 for coach, 10 for the player. Danny Davis was always a winner. He wanted to win,” Helton said.
“Brien liked to talk. He was always a good PR man, though. We played different tournaments and played in the Super Eight down in Clinton and won that when I was a senior. Always PR. I think that’s a big thing with us, getting the girls out here in the community and me be in the community also,” Helton said.
Helton said part of Crowder’s chatter was the ability to motivate. “He did. I’m going to say eighty percent of the ball game is mental, knowing where you’re supposed to be, what you’re supposed to be doing. We worked on fundamentals when Brien was here, also. But Danny was strong on fundamentals, also,” said Helton, who compared the similarities between baseball and softball.
“I was on two OVC championship teams with Coach Peterson at MTSU. The similarities are still hustle. It’s still ball — catching, throwing, pitching, hitting. A little bit of differences, it’s a little closer in, a little faster-paced. The game to me is still the same mindset,” said Helton, who besides being familiar with the sport is familiar with the players he will inherit.
“I’ve had several of them in class and I’ve coached several of them in travel ball or park and rec ball or off on the side with a little hitting instruction here and there,” he said.
“As far as getting to know the girls, I know most of them on a personal level. I know their families. I think just bringing this in a little bit different, just a little faster-paced, maybe a little more excitement, we’ll see what happens,” said Helton, who has attended recent Cherokee games.
“Shelby and I have come to several ball games the last few years since she’s really been into it, baseball and softball both. I’ve kept up with them, enjoyed watching them play,” he said.
“The strength of this team is going to be all the returners. We only lost two last year. We lost Meredith (Owen) and (Audrey) Mowell. That’s a big strength up the middle, centerfield and second base (to replace). But returning, we’ve got good pitching coming back with Sam (Tilson) and Kennedy (Dishner) and Maddie (Jones) and there’s a few more maybe I’ll throw in there and get those pitching,” said Helton.
Of course, one of the big changes next year will be the new conference in which Cherokee will compete.
“As far as new conference goes, what a time to be a new coach, a new conference,” Helton said. “You’re going to Cocke County, Greeneville, Claiborne County, Grainger County – a little bit closer travel.”
While teams like Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill are no longer on the conference schedule, that doesn’t mean Cherokee won’t match up against them at times.
“That’s who you want to measure yourself up to, I think,” Helton said. “There may still be some non-conference play there. We’ll still play the Eastman tournament, hopefully, and the Tiny Day tournament. We’ll still play those people and see how you measure up against those guys.
“Our region in East Tennessee is very strong. You’ve got Unicoi, Greeneville, D-B, Science Hill, all those guys are always good at sports. So, we’re going to compete and get after somebody and hopefully win some ball games,” Helton said.
Morgan said Helton’s experience, enthusiasm and solid standing were factors in his being named the new coach.
“He coached baseball here (from 2003-09),” Morgan said. “He’s been here a long time, teaching. He’s got experience running the program and being a head coach. Throughout the interview process, he had everything lined up the way he saw it going and things to do.
“Obviously being here and being from here, he’s got a very good, vested interest in it. He wants to see the girls succeed. He knows a lot of them and has met with them,” said Morgan, who said Richards didn’t make the decision to resign lightly.
“She let me know a while back. She told me she was thinking very heavily about it even before the season started. I respected her wish of keeping it quiet so there wasn’t distraction of any type. She said she would go through the season again and kind of really make sure,” said Morgan.
The idea may have hit strongly when the 2020 season was canceled due to the Covid shutdown.
“Of course, last spring when there wasn’t a season, being home she felt maybe this is what I need to do, be home with my kids,” said Morgan, who explained the vast amount of time coaches dedicate.
“In the fall, the last few years she and Coach Mowell had been really good about weight-conditioning programs in the fall. They would start so much after school, work out in the weight room, condition, do all this stuff very intensely up until about Thanksgiving.
“Then give them some time off for bodies to rest, bodies to heal, and then roll back in and start doing some more conditioning things after Christmas break. Your first official practice is going to start in early-February and you’re playing early March,” Morgan said.
“It’s a sprint and it’s not a short sprint. It’s a long, long sprint. You’re talking, a lot of times, five, six nights a week you’re playing. You get a lot of practice time up front and you get a lot of busy weeks with games, tournaments and so forth. It’s not a March-to-May thing,” Morgan said.
“Once the season’s done, everybody needs a little bit of a break. Here pretty soon, they’ll get back to some things in the summer. To be competitive and be committed like they were, it’s nearly a year-round thing to do, not to mention your mowing, your field maintenance. They don’t just show up and say, ‘Hey, we’re practicing’ and the field’s ready to go. There’s a lot of work that goes into it,” Morgan said.
Helton is ready to go to work. He met with team members Monday morning after the press conference.
“Coach Pete always coached defense and pitching wins championships,” Helton said. “You make the routine plays. We’re going to try to be very consistent on routine plays, on fundamentals, try to instill those in young ladies early. Hopefully, this summer and this fall, instill them in those girls and go from there.
“We did fundamentals every day in college. Ground balls every day. Short ground balls, short-hops, every day. Fly balls over your head, in front of you, just being where you’re supposed to be will be a strong point with these ladies, too,” Helton said.
“My goal is to win every inning. If we score one, they score none. If we score none, they score none. I think that’s got to be our mentality: win every inning. If you score every inning in softball, you’re probably going to win a majority of the ball games,” Helton said.