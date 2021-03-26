ROGERSVILLE – Science Hill’s Sejal Neas and Cherokee’s Sam Tilson battled in a pitchers’ duel and the Lady Hilltoppers scored on an inning-ending double-play for a 1-0 win Tuesday at the Reservation.
Science Hill ace Neas, an Appalachian State commit, scattered five hits and hit two batters, but struck out 12 and walked none in picking up the win.
Cherokee’s Sam Tilson went the distance, as well, allowing only two fifth-inning singles, striking out ten and walking two.
In the key fifth inning, Science Hill’s Bree Presnell hit a one-out single off Tilson. Presnell stole second, then moved to third on Brynne Goines’ infield single.
Then Maddi Holstein popped out to first for the second out of the inning. Presnell and Goines left their bags and, before the Lady Chiefs could retire Goines in a 3-5-4-5 rundown for the final out, Presnell sprinted home and scored.
Bailee Hamilton doubled for Cherokee, which stranded six base runners in the game.