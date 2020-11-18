EIDSON – Gracie Palmer could play for any girls high school basketball team in East Tennessee.
Unfortunately for the Clinch Lady Wildcats, Palmer plays for Berea Christian, who visited Eidson from Knoxville Monday and left with a 57-15 victory.
Palmer scored the Lady Eagles first five points, seven in the opening, 15-0 quarter, and another dozen in the second period, as Berea built a 40-6 halftime lead.
Palmer, a junior, scored the last of her 24 points on a buzzer-beating three from 30 feet to end the third quarter.
It was a long night for the Lady Wildcats, who dress out only six, and who didn’t score until Cortney Nichols’ free throw with 3:04 left in the first half. Teammate Tori Fant added a three-pointer seven seconds later, but Briley Paul answered with a post basket to push Berea’s lead back to 34-4.
Fant, who led Clinch with nine points – all on threes, hit two more threes in the second half and Nichols added three more points on a basket and free throw.
Besides Palmer’s 24, Berea got 12 points each from Emery Fisher and Adeline Gibson.