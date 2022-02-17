EIDSON – Clinch School crowned its 2021-22 Homecoming Queen during halftime of a recent game and honored its two senior basketball players.
Senior Tori Fant was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen in a ceremony during the break of the Wildcats’ Feb. 2 game against Top Academy. She was escorted by senior Conner Livesay.
The Queen’s Court included 9th grader, Abby Green, escorted by James Cave; 10th grader, McKenzie Prew, escorted by Ethan Cobb, and 11th grader, Macaylah Cave, escorted by Logan McPeek.
In addition, Conner and Fant, were honored before the game as seniors.
On this page are photos of the ceremonies taken by Randy Ball.