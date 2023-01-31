ELIZABETHTON — Joltin Harrison scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Volunteer to a 77-67 Upper Lakes Conference win over Elizabethton Friday night.
Harrison was 5 of 5 from inside the arc and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. He had 12 rebounds and five assists in the game. Teammate Blake Head also had four 3-pointers in the game and finished with 15 points.
The Falcons jumped on top early with Harrison and Head each hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter for an early 23-14 lead. Three more treys (two from Head and one from Harrison) and 10 points from Andrew Knittel in the second quarter made it 47-31 at the intermission.
The Cyclones fired back in the third, closing to within six points heading into the final period. Tucker McLain came off the bench to give the Falcons a spark, hitting four big free throws in the fourth quarter and pulling down six rebounds in the game.
Knittel finished with 16 points, and Cason Christian added 13 for Volunteer.
Mason Ball scored 19 points to lead the Cyclones. Nate Stephens added 13.
In the girls’ game, Elizabethton got double figures from a trio of Lady Cyclones to beat Volunteer 73-47 and remain unbeaten in Upper Lakes Conference action. Olivia Holly and Lina Lyon led the Lady Cyclones (19-4, 5-0) with 20 and 19, respectively. Renna Lane added 17.
Emmerson Head and Emily Wyatt each scored 11 for the Lady Falcons (8-15, 2-3).
The Falcons return home Friday to host Sullivan East.