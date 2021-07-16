BULLS GAP – Ray Cook-promoted Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series “Summer Showdown at The Gap” is scheduled for Monday at Volunteer Speedway.
Racing card includes: Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Super Late Model (40 laps, $4,053-to-win); Sportsman Late Model (20 laps, $800-to-win); Street Stock (20 laps, $400-to-win); Classic (20 laps, $400-to-win); and Front Wheel Drive (20 laps, $400-to-win).
The top 3 finishing drivers Monday, July 19 in Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive will receive free pit pass to be used only Saturday, July 24.
HOT LAPS/ QUALIFYING
Hot lap (5 hot laps) times via the transponder being qualifying for Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Super Late Model and Sportsman Late Model will qualify 2 laps, two cars at a time.
Volunteer Speedway is located just off Interstate 81 (Exit 23) at 14095 West Andrew Johnson Highway (Hwy. 11-E), in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.
GATES
Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m. Drivers meeting at 6:30 p.m., with hot laps/qualifying starting around 7 p.m. Prayer and national anthem, followed by green-flag racing.
ADMISSION
(Cash Only For Grandstands Or Pits. No Cards Accepted!): Adult grandstand $20, with kids 10-and-under admitted free. Adult pit/tier-parking $40, youth (5-12) $20, with ages 4-and-under free.
Volunteer Speedway safety rules apply for all divisions, meaning RaceCeiver, window net, racing gloves, etc. required. Please read the website Rules section, and “know” the Rules!
No outside food and drinks (no coolers) are allowed in front straightaway grandstands.