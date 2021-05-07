JONESBOROUGH – Bulls Gap combined gutsy pitching, timely hitting and good defense to capture an exciting, 8-7 victory over Lamar to win the 2021 Area 3 baseball tournament at David Crockett High School Wednesday night.
With the win, Shawn Bond’s Bulldogs earned a higher seed in the state sectional, in which they will play Saturday at Ridgeview Elementary, tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s game featured a little bit of everything – collisions at the plate, collisions at third base, 20 hits, 10 walks, a balk, and a ricochet-out in the outfield.
The Bulldogs jumped on the board early. Sawyer Housewright, Parker Travis and Gavin Housewright drew one-out, first-inning walks to load the bases. Lamar starter Gavin Tipton struck out Jacob Alvis for the second out, but Jayden Brown followed with a two-run double.
Tipton’s counterpart, Gavin Housewright, was tagged out at home attempting to score on the play.
After the Cherokees got one of the runs back off Housewright in the bottom half on a bases-loaded walk to A.J. Wynn, the Bulldogs went back to work in the second inning.
Mason Jones led off with an infield single. One out later, Kaleb Owen walked. After Jake Elliott was retired on a flare to third base, Sawyer Housewright was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Travis then laced a two-run single to right.
Tipton then plunked Gavin Housewright to reload the bases and Alvis to force in another run, making it 5-1, Bulldogs.
Housewright retired the Cherokees in order in the bottom half of the inning. The Bulldogs loaded the bases again in the third, but did not score.
Consecutive singles by Lamar’s 2-3-4 hitters, Jake Ferrell, Marcus Greenway and Nolan Tittle, plated two runs to trim the Bulls Gap lead to 5-3.
After Tittle stole third, Tipton walked. Then the pair executed a double-steal as Tittle scored to make it 5-4, as Tipton’s courtesy runner, Javeon Blevins, was thrown out at second.
The Bulldogs failed to score in the fourth, but again they put pressure on the Lamar pitcher, reliever Ferrell, by putting two men on the bases.
Housewright also held the Cherokees scoreless in the fourth, moving behind the plate after the inning due to his pitch count reaching the limit.
Elliott manufactured a run in the fifth all by himself for the Bulldogs. After getting aboard by beating out an infield single, Elliott stole second and third, then raced home on a wild pitch, narrowly avoiding the tag by Ferrell at the plate, extending Bulls Gap’s lead to 6-4.
With little Kaleb Owen getting the big task of the final three innings of pitching duties, Lamar mounted a rally in the bottom half of the fifth – with fireworks.
Ferrell reached on a bunt-single to Owen, who couldn’t cleanly field the ball in time to retire the speedy Ferrell. Greenway then walked and Tittle was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
Owen then induced Tipton into a ground ball, which Elliott fielded and threw to first to retire Tipton for the first out. Ferrell scored on the play and Greenway and Tittle advanced to third and second, respectively.
Wynn then hit a fly to center, corralled by Brown, who threw home. Greenway scored Tittle, who had plowed into Elliott at third, then bowled over Housewright at home.
Tempers flared on the play and Bulls Gap coaches immediately protested the hit, but the home plate umpire had already quickly ruled Tittle out and ejected him for the illegal hit on the catcher.
In between innings, assistant Bulls Gap assistant coach Bryant Hill got the team fired up, using the spark to light a fire under the Bulldogs.
It seemed to work. Gavin Housewright led off with an infield single and went to second on a wild pitch. Alvis was then hit by a pitch. Ferrell committed a balk on a pick-off move to second, advancing both runners into scoring position.
Brown then followed with a single scoring both – his second, two-run hit of the game – giving fired-up Bulls Gap an 8-6 lead.
Owen went back to work on the mound, getting a strikeout of Christian Naredo, a flyout by Mason Burgess, and, after a walk to Colton Ferrell, getting Bryson Frost to flare out to Sawyer Housewright at second.
After the ‘Dawgs failed to score in the seventh, Owen returned to the mound for a third inning of relief work. The first batter, Jake Ferrell, lifted a deep fly to left field. Jones settled under it and the ball glanced off his glove. However, Hammers had moved over to back him up, and caught the ricochet for an immaculate reception, Bulldogs-style.
Greenway followed with a hard single to center. Zeke Slaone, who replaced the ejected Tittle, bounced a grounder to short. Travis fielded and threw to Sawyer Housewright at second to retire Greenway. Slaone beat the relay to first.
With two outs, Tipton, Lamar’s big No. 44, cranked a deep drive to left over Jones’ head. Slaone got tangled up with Elliott at third base, and after an appeal by the Lamar coaches, was awarded home on an interference call, cutting the lead to 8-7.
With two outs and a courtesy runner in for Tipton on first, Owen got Wynn to ground to Travis, who fielded and threw to Alvis, who secured the ball for the final out, setting off a wild celebration by the Bulldogs.
Elliott, Travis, Brown and Jones each had two hits in the ‘Dawgs’ 11-hit attack. Brown had four RBIs and Travis had two.
Gavin Housewright pitched four solid innings, striking out eight and allowing five hits, two walks and just two earned runs. Owen pitched three gutsy innings and picked up the win.
Housewright, Elliott, Brown and Travis were named to the All-Tournament Team, with Travis earning MVP honors.