CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s boys soccer team was one of the squads denied a chance to complete a season in 2020 due to the coronavirus shutdown.
“What a crazy season to pour all our blood, sweat, and tears into getting ready for the season and then having it taken away from us,” Falcons coach Jeff Lukens said.
“It is something we will never forget. I never knew how much coaching really meant to me until it was taken away. I miss it bad,” Lukens said.
“I cannot wait until I can get back out on the soccer field and basketball court and pick up where we left off,” said Lukens, who then pointed out some of those team members won’t be able to do that.
“It absolutely breaks my heart that these seniors will miss out on playing, senior night, senior night meal, and much more,” he said.
Lukens described the four seniors on this year’s club: J.B. Wilson, Chandler Owens, Jacob Nilsson and Hayden Powell.
“J.B. is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure of coaching. He makes everyone’s day that he comes in contact with a brighter place. He is a leader on and off the field,” Lukens said.
“In four years, he has never had a negative comment or so much as a frown when being told to do something. He played about every position on the field in 2019 and was nominated to the all-conference second team,” Lukens said.
“He has a bright future and will stand head and shoulders above everyone else in whatever he chooses to do,” he said.
Lukens enjoyed coaching brothers Chandler and Aiden Owens, one of whom will graduate this year.
“Chandler is a quiet leader. A man of very few words, but when he takes the field he leads his team through his actions,” Lukens said.
“He never makes any excuses. His brother Aiden made the team this year as a freshman and I know they were enjoying being out there together. He played defense for me and is a super hard worker,” said Lukens, who then described an outgoing defender.
“Jacob transferred from California last year. He played defensive midfielder for me. Jacob is a small kid but he doesn’t play small, he plays like he is twice his size,” Lukens said.
“Jacob is a highly skilled soccer player and hates to lose. You can see his intensity out there every minute of every game. Jacob is joining the armed forces to serve his country. I give him all the respect in the world for that,” said Lukens.
One of Lukens’ seniors, Powell, was a first-year player for Volunteer.
“Hayden is a wonderful young man that has a smile on his face every time you see him. I was super excited for him this season,” said Lukens.
“Hayden is a football player that decided to try and become a soccer player in one season, and he did just that,” Lukens said, describing his toughness.
“One thing he brought over from football was that no one on his team was going to get pushed around. He progressed faster than anyone I had ever seen,” Lukens said.
“He quickly found himself in the starting lineup as a forward. He scored in our scrimmages and I know he would have had great success this year. He is a hard worker and never complains, and whatever he chooses to do in his next step in life he will succeed. That I can guarantee,” said Lukens.
The Volunteer coach was saddened by the loss of the seasons for his team, in particular the four senior players.
“I cannot even put into words the pain that I feel for these kids, especially the seniors,” he said. “These are not just my soccer players; they are my family and that will never change.”
