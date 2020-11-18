BULLS GAP – Parker Travis scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter as the Bulls Gap Bulldogs jumped out to a 29-0 lead against Clinch and cruised to a 46-13 victory.
Travis had his own personal layup drill in the first quarter, scoring six times on drives to the basket. He also added a put-back and capped the opening quarter with a three-pointer with one second on the clock.
Meanwhile, Ethan Cobb was a one-man wrecking crew for Clinch, scoring all seven of the Wildcats’ second-quarter points as they closed to within 30-7 at the break.
A 10-1 third quarter run sealed the game for Bulls Gap, however, led by Kandin Hammer’s three baskets. Hammer finished with 10. Bulls Gap teammates Eli Markham scored five of his seven points in the fourth quarter, while Christian Eldridge scored all four of his.
Cobb had 11 of Clinch’s 13 points, including a three-pointer with nine seconds left in the game.