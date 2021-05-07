CHURCH HILL – A knee injury cost Makenzey Smith part of her senior season, but it didn’t dampen her enthusiasm or affect her dream of playing college soccer, which came to fruition Wednesday at Volunteer High School when she signed a letter of intent to continue her playing career at Union College in Kentucky.
“I’m really excited,” Smith said. “Last season, I tore my ACL and my meniscus. In November, I had surgery to fix all that. I’m just now starting to get back into it. It was a big speed bump. I’m still doing therapy to this day and still not getting cleared yet.
“It was still undecided whether I was going to be able to play or not. I finally got the clear to go ahead, so I’m excited I’m able to and I’m being cautious. I think it will be good for me,” Smith said.
“When I went up there, I got to meet their coach and everything. Their campus itself wasn’t too big where it was overwhelming and I felt like it was a lot of one-on-one there,” Smith said.
“So, it wasn’t like a college where the professor isn’t even going to know my name. So, that was one thing that made me want to go there because it felt like I would be very involved,” said Smith, who was assisted in the Union introductions by assistant Volunteer coach Elaine O’Brian, a Volunteer and Union graduate.
“Elaine went to Union and she kind of helped me out,” Smith said. “She knew the coach and everybody. I’ve been talking to that coach since my junior year. I was supposed to go up there and practice, but then COVID got that shut down. But then I finally got to visit in October before my surgery.”
“I was in this exact spot seven years ago,” O’Brian said. “It feels like forever. I’m just so extremely proud. I couldn’t imagine a better person and a better player to be doing this today. It’s an honor for us to see any player moving on, but it’s a personal honor to see her going on to do just like I did.”
O’Brian couldn’t hide her emotions when she addressed the gathering Wednesday about Smith.
“I’m so proud of this girl right here,” O’Brian said. “I always knew that from the moment she stepped on the field that she was going to be something special. I saw myself in her from day one. We pushed her so hard and she never gave up on us. We could always look out to the field and know that she was going to lead the team, no matter what was happening. Whether it was a loss or win, she was always there for us.
“It’s going to be a pleasure watching you play. I can’t wait to come to some games. I’ll be at the very first scrimmage. I’m just so very proud. Thank you so much for your dedication and hard work to the program, and thank you so much to her parents for pushing her and helping her succeed. Me and Coach (Jeff) Lukens just love her to death,” O’Brian said.
“She’s always been a good kid and a good soccer player,” said Volunteer head soccer coach Lukens. “She had a knee injury last year and showed what kind of character she had. She didn’t miss practice and didn’t miss a game. I know she was hurting, but she never stopped smiling and being a good leader.
“Union got lucky here and got a good player coming to them. She’s got the skills, the speed and the toughness to play at any level on the field. She can play defense to center forward or whatever,” he said.
“I’m super-proud of her,” Lukens added. “She’s like a daughter to me, so it’s super-emotional for me. I got to watch her play rec soccer. She played with my daughter at the middle school, so I got to watch her there. Then to coach her here was special. She accomplished a lot in four years. I was honored to be her coach.”
“I’ve been playing since I can remember, maybe third grade, fourth grade,” Smith said. “I’ve just always done Church Hill rec and I did a little travel team in Rogersville one year, and I played FC Dallas one year in Kingsport, indoor soccer.”
While her coaches speak fondly of her, Smith is no sweetheart on the field of play.
“I’m definitely more of an aggressive player, I guess,” she said. “It kind of gets me in trouble sometimes. I just always go for the ball and get the ball. That kind of led to my injury, I guess. But I’m not shy when it comes to soccer. It’s just something that came to me.”
“She’s mean,” Lukens said, laughing about Smith’s aggressiveness on the soccer field. “She’s tough. She doesn’t care how big a girl is, she’ll run right in there and get in the middle of it.
“That’s how she ended up at defensive midfielder. She can attack the ball, play defense and distribute the ball and score from that level. She had 19 goals in her career. That’s a lot from that tier of the field,” Lukens said.
Smith liked Lukens’ no-nonsense approach. In fact, she said one aspect of that will likely be her most lasting memory of her time at Volunteer.
“Probably the no-ball practices,” she said. “Those were always fun – just straight running. Straight running. Coach Lukens goes hard on us. It’s good, though. It keeps us in shape and we’re always one of the top teams in shape. We never have to be pulled out because we’re gasping for breath.”
Smith is not yet sure what her major will be at the Barbourville, Ky. school, but her injury and subsequent recovery may play a role in deciding it.
“I have absolutely no idea,” she said. “I was looking kind of toward maybe an exercise science major they have. I would graduate and be an athletic trainer. Then I could go to physical therapy school. I’ve been in therapy so much recently I’ve just got the flow of things and I would like to do that in my future.”
Based on the accolades from her coaches, that future appears to be a bright one.