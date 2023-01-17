The Volunteer Lady Falcons jumped out to a 16-2 lead and never looked back en route to a 51-22 win over rival Cherokee on Thursday in Church Hill.
Volunteer’s Kendra Huff scored 7 of her 8 points, including one of the four Lady Falcons’ 3-pointers, in the first quarter.
The Lady Falcons’ defense held the Lady Chiefs to a pair of free throws by Emma Mowell in the first eight minutes of the game, and Volunteer used a balanced attack to build a 29-7 lead at the intermission.
The Lady Chiefs picked up the pace in the third, but the Lady Falcons used good ball movement and solid post play to extend their lead to 40-15. Veda Barton scored 4 of her game-high 11 points during the third quarter.
The Lady Falcons got a pair of threes in the final stanza — one each from Emmerson Head and Addison Wright — to provide the final margin. Head finished with 9 points. Jacie Begley and Huff each finished with 8 for the Lady Falcons.
Cherokee was led by Kadi Henson with 5 points.
In the opening game of the night, the JV Lady Falcons defeated Cherokee 57-13 to kick off what turned out to be a clean sweep by Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons had a road game at Sullivan East on Tuesday. They return home Friday to face the Lady Vikings of Tennessee High. The Lady Chiefs were set to face Grainger on Tuesday as conference play resumed.