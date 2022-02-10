CHURCH HILL – During their non-conference game against Morristown East Tuesday night, the Volunteer Falcons learned that they had won the Upper Lakes Conference championship outright and secured the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.
That’s because down the road in Erwin, Sullivan East had beaten Unicoi County, 62-47, ending the Blue Devils’ quest for a possible first-play tie with Volunteer for the regular-season title.
The Patriots (17-6, 5-3) dropped the Blue Devils (12-15 overall) to 4-3 in the district, with one make-up against Tennessee High left to play Thursday night (results not available at press time). No matter what happened in that game, the best the Blue Devils could finish would be in a 5-3 tie with Sullivan East in the Upper Lakes Conference, formed this year from TSSAA’s realignment, one game behind Volunteer, which completed league play last week with a 6-2 record.
“The first year this conference has been assembled and these guys set a goal for that to start the year,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said Tuesday night. “We were picked to win it and that always puts a target on your back, so I thought the kids battled through a tough league and a tough season.”
The District 1-3A tournament will be held at Volunteer High School, tipping off next Friday and concluding the following Tuesday (Feb. 18-22).
“Obviously, our district tournament’s going to be pretty exciting because you’re got five schools that are all capable of beating one another. It’s going to be a pretty raucous place,” Poe said.
After the top-seeded Falcons (19-10, 6-2), East and Unicoi will be the 2- and 3-seeds. Elizabethton (12-12, 4-4 going into Friday) will be the 4-seed with Tennessee High (6-19, 0-7) the 5-seed. The Vikings are more competitive than their record would indicate. Tennessee High was tied with Volunteer last Friday with three minutes left in the third before the Falcons pulled away.
That was the Falcons’ final District 1-3A game of the regular season. Poe opted to challenge his team with tough non-conference opponents for the final week of the season as he had earlier in the year, slating three 4A schools, Morristown West and East, Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and West Ridge Friday. (Friday results were not available at press time)
“I told them before the game obviously you can schedule three cupcakes and get yourself feeling good, but I’d rather us stay on an edge,” Poe said after Tuesday night’s 73-60 loss to East. “So, I’m glad we played West, who came in here and challenged us (Monday) night (a 78-61 Volunteer win) and we had to turn around and play East tonight.
“You know when you get to postseason play, you’ve got to play back-to-back night games and stuff like that. So, we got to play a very, very talented Morristown East (24-3, 5-1 in District 2-4A), who is going to go deep in postseason,” Poe said.
“Friday night, we’ve got to go on the road and play a very good West Ridge squad. It’s going to be their senior night, so I’m sure they’re going to have their packed house and everything. So, it’s really good challenge our kids at this point in time of the season and then move into next week,” said Poe.
“So, our kids got a good taste of that, which there again, it’s like in the preseason, we played a lot of really good schools to prepare us for our regular season. And now, I’m hoping playing three real good schools at the end will push us forward in the postseason. We’re glad where we are,” Poe said.