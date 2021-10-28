GRAY – Tuesday, about an hour before Volunteer’s boys cross country team was winning the Region 1-AA championship and qualifying for the state meet, the school’s girls team was becoming the first high school team in the county to qualify for the state meet.
“This is a first in Volunteer and I think Hawkins County history,” said Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie. “We ran extremely well today. We finished third. Of course, the top four teams go to state in Hendersonville, Tenn. and we were one of the top four.
“To my knowledge, this is the first Hawkins County (high school) cross country team to qualify for a state meet. It’s kind of neat that our girls did that. I’m just so happy these girls accomplished what they did to be able to participate in the state championship,” Ailshie said.
The Lady Falcons team will compete in the Class A-AA girls race at 1:20 p.m. (CST) Friday (Nov. 5) in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Sophomore Jacie Begley led the way with a personal best time of 21:30.9.
“I felt pretty good except for that last mile,” said Begley. “I started to get a side stitch. But I definitely wanted to finish strong. I was actually supposed to be fifth, but thankfully I passed the Gatlinburg-Pittman girl.”
Begley passed Stefani Johnson of Gatlinburg-Pittman and Grace Singleton of Tennessee High to secure fourth place and a berth in a state meet, her second in three years. Singleton’s teammate, Zoe Arrington, won the event in 19:16.9. Mandy Lowery of Sullivan East (20:15.8) and Lily Stinnett of Gatlinburg-Pittman (21:25.1) were second and third.
“I feel amazing honestly,” Begley said. “Last state qualifying was back in eighth grade. I wasn’t able to do it last year. I had a rough season because I was injured. Thankfully, I was actually able to qualify this year. I’m really happy about that.”
Begley battled an injury earlier in the season, although she consistently led the Lady Falcons at meets.
“I definitely feel a lot better than I did from the start, because at the start, I did have another injury but I was able to recover from that one. Whenever I first got back, I didn’t feel too good and I didn’t run as well as I wanted to. I had a hip flexor and I have been doing physical therapy with that. I was finally able to get recovered from that. There should be no pain at all now. So, I was able to finish strong this year and I’m really happy about that,” Begley said.
“Overall, a great day,” Ailshie said. “Jacie ran her personal best over this hilly course. We anticipate her running even faster when she goes down to the state meet because it’s supposed to be a very fast course.”
Freshman Lillie Bullock finished twelfth (23:10.5) to join Begley on the All-Region team.
“Lillie had been sick and had struggled the last couple meets,” Ailshie said. “She came through for us today. She finished twelfth, All-Region. Elise (McKinney) finished sixteenth.”
Ailshie said the key to the team win was performances from two runners who have been plagued by injuries this season. The performances they gutted out on Daniel Boone’s hilly course proved to be the difference in the team qualifying for state.
“Two folks that stepped up were Allyssa Gent and Sabella Borghetti-Metz,” Ailshie said. “Allyssa hadn’t run in a couple weeks and was our fourth girl. Sabella hasn’t run all year and really proved to be the difference in the outcome of the meet.”
Another key, Ailshie said, was his runners not expending too much energy too soon.
“In a championship race like this, if you go out too fast, once you start fading or falling back, you can’t get the momentum back to start passing people; you’ll be passed,” he said.
The physical toll gets compounded by a mental one.
“That’s not a good feeling when you’re two miles out and you don’t have any energy reserves and you’re getting passed by different people,” Ailshie said. “The main thing, for a cross country team, is the last mile you want to have enough strength to be able to just move up one runner at a time.
“As a result, if your whole team can finish strong that way, you’ll do well. That’s what happened today. They did very well. There is a certain amount of pressure in this environment to finish in the top four teams and our girls stepped up today,” he said.
“They did what they had to do. I had instructed them not to go out too fast, to run under control and run their race, and everything will work out in their favor, which it did. You have to run smart in these championship races and they were able to do that, just a phenomenal performance by each and every runner on the girls Volunteer cross country team today,” Ailshie said.
“I thought two of the runners who haven’t been running – Allyssa Gent, who’s been out a couple weeks, and Sabella Borghetti-Metz, who’s had some nagging injuries throughout the year – for them to participate in our regional championship today and finish in our top five, that was probably the difference and the reason why we ran so well today,” he said.
“So, it’s overall an outstanding performance by our girls and I’m just so happy and proud of them to be able to qualify for the state championship in 12 days,” Ailshie said.
There’s reason to be optimistic about Volunteer’s girls team beyond the Nov. 5 state meet.
“I’ve got just one senior on the girls team, Elise McKinney,” Ailshie said. “She’s getting recruited by a number of different small schools. I anticipate that she’ll continue to run when she goes on to college. She was one off of All-Region, but she ran well.”
McKinney will have one more high school cross country meet for her resume: the state meet Nov. 5.