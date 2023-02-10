A game pitting Patrick Mahomes against Jalen Hurts would be exciting enough.
Then there’s the fact that these two starting quarterbacks will combine for the youngest combined after in the history of the Super Bowl. They’re also dealing with injuries, after Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional playoff round. Hurts is still recovering from a late season shoulder injury.
But this year’s Super Bowl has several other interesting things going for it:
Tale of Two Brothers
Travis Kelce is the record-smashing Kansas City tight end, while Jason Kelce is a fan-favorite Philadelphia center. They were born less than two years apart, and the Pro Bowlers root for one another when they’re not facing off on the field. It’s more complicated for their parents. Donna Kelce traveled some 1,300 miles in one day to see her sons in separate wild-card playoff games. She watched the Eagles at Tampa Bay, then flew to surprise Travis after his game in Kansas City.
In a Rush
Eagles linebacker Hanson Reddick is becoming a one-man wrecking ball, knocking two San Francisco quarterbacks out of the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is nursing a tender ankle. So Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will have to be especially successful at guarding the blind side.
Andy Reid’s Philly Reunion
Kansas City coach Andy Reid was with Philadelphia for 14 years before leading the Chiefs. He was very competitive over that long stretch, earning six division titles – including four straight. The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game a remarkable five times, but only appeared in one Super Bowl and lost to New England. He was let go in 2012 after going 4-12 in Philadelphia.
When They’re Passing
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has become one of the NFL’s most reliable figures, and he’ll be facing off against a Chiefs cornerback in Jaylen Watson who picked off both Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawerence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow in earlier playoff games. Philadelphia will have to spread the ball around to A.J. Brown, while Chiefs secondary star Trent McDuffie stays on his toes. Travis Kelce remains Patrick Mahomes’ top target, so it will likely be up to Eagles ace C.J. Gardner-Johnson – who’s played nickel corner and safety – to make sure he can’t get open.