GRAY – Daniel Boone’s Gaven Jones fired a four-hit shutout to lead Daniel Boone to 7-0 win over Volunteer at Daniel Boone High School Monday.
The Trail Blazers opened up scoring in the first inning. Preston Miller hit a solo homer off Falcons starter Zach Justice.
The Trail Blazers added three more runs in the third inning. Jackson Jenkins and Tyler Barnett each had RBIs in the inning.
Justice, Colby Lawson, Tucker Bellamy and Connor Haynes had singles for Volunteer, but the Falcons were unable to bunch anything together for a score.
Jones pitched seven innings, striking out nine and walking none.
Justice lasted two and a third innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out four and walking one.
Reliever Brody Cloud took the loss for Volunteer. The pitcher surrendered four runs on seven hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
Miller went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Daniel Boone’s offense.
On the bright side for the Falcons, Volunteer was once again sure-handed in the field. The Falcons didn’t commit a single error while Quinn Brooks made the most plays with eight.