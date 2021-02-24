CHATTANOOGA — Volunteer sophomores Ben Tucker and Evan Glass will compete in the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships for the second straight year Friday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Tucker won his second TSSAA Region 1-AAA individual wrestling championship Feb. 13 at Cocke County High School, while Glass captured runner-up in his weight class, earning both spots in the state tournament.
“Ben Tucker and Evan Glass wrestled some tough kids and did what it took to get them to state,” said first-year Volunteer head wrestling coach Cameron Hill.
The two sophomores have each qualified for the state tournament two years now. This is Tucker’s second regional championship in his weight class, winning in the 126-pound class this year and the 113-pound class last season.
Glass is competing in the 113-pound weight division.
“As far as state tournament goes, if Evan and Ben wrestled like they did (at the region), I believe they will be successful at the state tournament,” said Hill.
Originally scheduled to be held last week, the tournament was rescheduled due to the snow and ice conditions in middle and western Tennessee.