CHURCH HILL – In the girls varsity game between Cherokee and Volunteer Friday night, the offenses weren’t pretty, but that had to do a lot with the defenses, which dominated the 39-33 contest, claimed by the homestanding Lady Falcons in the third and closest matchup between the two teams this season.
Volunteer beat Cherokee, 48-28, back on Dec. 3, then topped the Lady Chiefs in the championship game of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash, 61-11, on Dec. 21.
Friday’s game was much more contested.
“Cherokee played hard tonight,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone “Mugs” Smith. “This is our third time playing them this year. The first two times, you know what happened. But this time they just played hard.
“That’s what you want in a rivalry game. They came to play hard. I say hats off to them. We pulled our teeth out to get out of this one. I’m glad we got the win. A win is a good win,” said Smith of the 13-9 Lady Falcons’ third straight win.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “They fought all night long. We made some great decisions. We were able to do some things we worked on in practice. The kids really showed up.
“The kids have worked really hard the last two games. Unfortunately, we had some shots go around the rim that didn’t fall in for us, but the effort was there. The intensity was there. The execution was there,” Lawson said.
It was a game of two halves. The first one belonged to Volunteer, the second to Cherokee.
The Lady Falcons ran out to a 12-2 lead in the first as Veda Barton scored twice in the paint and Elise McKinney converted two drives. Bella Markham’s three-pointer with 1:47 left in the quarter cut the Volunteer lead to 12-5 and ended the period’s scoring.
Lady Falcons senior Audrey Evans scored twice on drives to start the second and Barton followed with another basket in the post as Volunteer extended its lead to 18-5.
Smith’s “havoc” defense forced turnovers in the game.
“That’s the only way we know how to play,” he said. “If I told my girls to get back and play a zone or a regular defense, we wouldn’t know how to do it. The only way we know how to play is wild and crazy. That’s why we call it havoc.
“It makes teams speed up. They may get a layup out of it, but at the end of the day, they’ve got to work to get a layup. It makes people think on defense. I’ve got all these athletes. It’s the only way I know how to play with them,” said Smith, who added a caveat.
“It was good defense, but we had a problem tonight,” he said. “We’d get it and turn it back over. Turnovers are good, but as I told my girls, what’s the point of getting turnovers when you turn it back over?”
The teams basically exchanged points the rest of the quarter as the Lady Falcons led at the half, 25-13.
Volunteer, which had struggled with four straight losses to start January after capturing the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee in December, had bounced back with two victories coming into Friday’s game, 57-55 at Unicoi County Saturday and 71-36 at Tennessee High on Wednesday.
“We just had a slump tonight,” Smith said. “Wednesday, we had 70 points at Tennessee High, and we didn’t even get to 40 tonight. We missed a lot of open layups and had dumb plays. But at the end of the day, that’s basketball. It’s a game of runs.”
Cherokee, just two of six at the line in the third, was able to shave only one point off Volunteer’s halftime lead to 31-20, then made its run in the fourth.
Jacie Begley’s drive extended Volunteer’s lead to 33-20 to start the final frame’s scoring, but Carter Ringley answered with a three 30 seconds later to cut the advantage to 10, 33-23.
McKinney’s two free throws were then answered by two by Olivia Sanders. A fastbreak by Evans put Volunteer back ahead by a dozen, but Anna Houck hit 4-of-4 free throws around a layup by Emma Houck to trim the lead to six, 37-31, with :42 remaining in the game.
Barton , who led all scorers with 11, added a layup 14 seconds later to extend the lead back to eight, 39-31. Anna Houck converted two more foul shots with 12 seconds left, but that was as close as Cherokee could get before the final buzzer.
“Cherokee made a good run tonight. I’m glad that we kept our composure enough to finish the game,” Smith said.
Evans added 10 points for Volunteer, which also got eight from McKinney. Anna Houck led Cherokee with 10, while Sanders added seven and Markham six.
“I was really proud of our defensive effort,” Lawson said. “We took a team that scored almost 50 on us the first time we played, then 61 the last time and held them to 39 in their own gym. I’m really proud of the way our kids stepped up and played defense. I’m proud of them overall. We were crashing the boards, we were breaking the press, running our offense. We just came up a little short on some shots.”
Lawson sees improvement in his Lady Chiefs (10-12).
“I thought we handled their press great,” he said. “It just shows some signs of maturity, shows some signs the ball handling is improving on the basketball team. The thing that I liked best about it, it wasn’t one person dribbling through the press. It was the whole team passing, running down the floor, and getting back in transition.
“It ultimately forced them out of it, made them have to play a half-court game. That’s all you can ask for is make them do what you want them to do, got them out of what they do best and got them doing what we do best,” Lawson said.
“Volunteer’s got a good basketball team. They’ve got a great squad. Coach Smith does a good job with them up there,” said Lawson, whose team was 8-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter after going 6-for-12 in the first three periods.
“Ultimately, we’ve got to convert free throws,” he said. “We’ve got to make layups. We’re going to keep working hard, keep getting in the gym and spending extra time in the gym.
“I’m really proud of my team. They’ve really bought into the process. I definitely see some big changes in the way we’re playing. I think it was another step forward for us tonight in the process,” Lawson said.