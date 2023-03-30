For many years, pros didn’t think much of endurance, and rarely participated in strength training. This had a trickle-down effect with amateurs. But our understanding of how endurance and a great golf game are connected is expanding.
Golfers at every level now work on cardio, strength and balance. Some form of weight training has become the norm — if only to generate upper-body strength through a swing. A day on the course usually involves lots of walking too, and endurance comes into play there as well.
You may not have the time or inclination to train the way PGA golfers do, but there’s still plenty you can do to increase your strength — and improve your game.
Consult with a local golf pro, and they’ll tell you that bulking up through a weight-lifting regime isn’t the point here. Instead, you’re simply trying to get stronger in an all-around sense. They may help you develop a custom plan, or you could end up connecting with a golf-savvy personal trainer to learn more. They’ll discuss which parts of the game you feel are lacking in, so that you do specific training to improve that element.
Do you tire while walking an entire18-hole course? Are your shots becoming less consistent or shorter as the day goes on? It’s probably time to focus on more leg exercises. They may specifically mention squats, an often-recommended workout that strengthens legs and improves your balance. If you’d like to hit the golf ball farther, consider adding cable workouts to your routine. To improve general flexibility and power, sign up for a membership at a local gym with commercial-grade equipment that allows for full range of motion exercises. Then keep adding weight for resistance until you get to your strength goals.
Studies show physical training programs, when approached with proper guidance, can decrease the risk of injury for golfers of any skill or age level. Fewer injuries mean more time on the course.
As you push yourself harder in the gym or with a trainer, you could reach result-based goals like lower scores. But you’ll also be making huge strides in terms of personal health, potentially leading to a longer life — and a lot more rounds of golf.
