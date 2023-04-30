Schools you coach: Head softball coach and assistant girls’ basketball coach.
Hometown: Church Hill.
Educational/athletic background: Volunteer High School graduate who played football and ran track at VHS.
Three words to describe successful student-athletes: Coachable, Accountable, Aggressive.
Your favorite sports memory (player and/or coach): Seeing my daughter hit her first real home run, helping coach the team that qualified for the inaugural state middle school softball tournament.
Coaches who inspire/inspired you: Reed Dykes, Merrell Graham.
Best advice you ever got as a student-athlete: Play every game like it’s your last game, leaving everything on the field.
Best thing about coaching: Being a part of something a player experiences for the first time, like a first home run or first hit.
Worst/hardest thing about coaching: Deciding playing time.
Something you wish parents/fans would keep in mind: These student-athletes are young, some are just learning the game and we rush them sometimes to where we want them to be, not necessarily where they are.
One thing you hope your players always remember: That we gave them the opportunity to succeed; it was up to them to make the most of that opportunity.
Things you like to do in your free time: I used to do quite a bit of fishing and hunting.
Coach’s Corner highlights middle and high school coaches in Hawkins County. It is designed to introduce readers and sports fans to the coaches outside the day-to-day coverage of their sports.