VOL SPDWY aerial

Volunteer Speedway

 Courtesy photo

BULLS GAP – Back The Gap Summer Series at Volunteer Speedway begins Friday, May 27.

There will be 10 events and points fund for 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive. Every other race date will have a rotating fifth class.

For more information “like” Back The Gap Summer Series Facebook page, and also visit the official Volunteer Speedway Facebook page.

604 Late Model Points Fund: $5,000-to-win

Sportsman Late Model Points Fund: $4,000-to-win

Street Stock Points Fund: $3,000-to-win

Front Wheel Drive Points Fund: $2,000-to-win

Back The Gap Summer Series dates listed below:

May 27, 2022

July 01, 2022

July 02, 2022

July 22, 2022

July 23, 2022

July 29, 2022

August 12, 2022

August 20, 2022

September 3, 2022

October 1, 2022

