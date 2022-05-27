Volunteer Speedway
BULLS GAP – Back The Gap Summer Series at Volunteer Speedway begins Friday, May 27.
There will be 10 events and points fund for 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive. Every other race date will have a rotating fifth class.
For more information “like” Back The Gap Summer Series Facebook page, and also visit the official Volunteer Speedway Facebook page.
604 Late Model Points Fund: $5,000-to-win
Sportsman Late Model Points Fund: $4,000-to-win
Street Stock Points Fund: $3,000-to-win
Front Wheel Drive Points Fund: $2,000-to-win
Back The Gap Summer Series dates listed below:
May 27, 2022
July 01, 2022
July 02, 2022
July 22, 2022
July 23, 2022
July 29, 2022
August 12, 2022
August 20, 2022
September 3, 2022
October 1, 2022
