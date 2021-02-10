ROGERSVILLE – A former Cherokee assistant and Falcon player has come to Big Red Valley to roost.
Josh Hensley, a 2008 graduate of Volunteer who was an assistant to Cody Baugh for four seasons, was introduced as the new head football coach at Cherokee Monday.
“First thing is I’m going to try to create some well-rounded individuals – great men, good sons, good husbands and good members of society, people with grit, people willing to work hard,” Hensley said. “That’s something you’ve got to have in life and in this game. I’m very excited to get the ball rolling.”
Hensley spent four years at Cherokee (2016-2019) as an assistant under Baugh, then transferred to Daniel Boone when Baugh quit late last summer to return to Greeneville High School.
“I’m very excited to be back,” Hensley said. “My family is so blessed to be back as a part of this community. I’m just looking forward to it.”
Hensley is already familiar with some of the players, having coached here as recently as 2019. “The senior class I saw as freshmen and sophomores,” he said.
Hensley said he has a favored style of offense and defense, but will adjust both to fit the personnel.
“In high school football, you’ve got to make sure you can bring your level of coaching to your kids and mold what you’ve got into what you need to do to be successful,” he said.
“I have a spread mentality, a spread philosophy. I know I’m an offensive line coach at heart, but I want to throw it around the field quite a bit,” he said.
“Defensively, we’ll be a 40-based defense and get after people as much as we can, try to create as much havoc on that side of the ball as you can,” said Hensley, who had the kids out on the field for their first workout right after Monday’s press conference.
“I look forward to getting to work,” Hensley said. “I’m super-excited. I woke up today like my hair was on fire.”
Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan said there was wide interest in the opening.
“We’re very fortunate. One thing we talked about among our committee was there is something very special about here. Throwing out wins and losses, the support we get from the community, our student body, football games are a big deal,” Morgan said.
“We had applicants from all over – Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Michigan, Louisiana, Texas – we had lots. Head football jobs are big jobs. When it comes down to it, you’re the face of the program,” Morgan said.
The committee was composed of Morgan, Cherokee Principal David Kenner, Hawkins County Schools Supervisor Thomas Floyd, Hawkins County Schools Supervisor of Attendance Patrick Fraley, and Dr. Blaine Jones, a prominent supporter of Cherokee’s athletic program.
“We went through everything, our procedures,” Morgan said. “We read through more than 50 resumes individually. We came up with a meeting time to discuss who we liked in there. We interviewed five candidates. We kept them fairly local.
“We tried to find someone who embodied what we were looking for, somebody who will invest in the culture and the school and our kids, the program, and those types of things,” Morgan said.
It became clear to the committee that Hensley was the answer.
“He just stood out to us,” Morgan said. “He had a really great interview. He’s already immersed in some of the stuff here. He knows a lot of our faculty. He knows a lot of people around here. It was just the right call to make at this point in time. We see him being here for a while. We see him working hard.”
Their mutual familiarity helped seal the deal.
“We’ve worked with him before,” Morgan said. “He was here for four years, so we know what he can bring. When it came down to it, it felt like the right hire to make for us at this school. It’s a good time. Some of these kids he still knows, still has ties with.”
Hensley succeeds Jason Lawson, who took on the interim coach position when Baugh left at the 11th hour to return to coach at Greeneville High School.
“Thankfully, Jason was able to step in and do that,” Morgan said. “It speaks volumes – that kind of attitude right there gave us an idea of the kind of people we want. Somebody willing to do that. Somebody like Jason loves this school, loves the area, loves our kids and the athletic programs. It was very impressive to see somebody take on that, despite the circumstances.”
Morgan said Lawson didn’t apply for the position this time around.
“When we talked back in the summer, we wanted it on an interim basis,” Morgan said. “We said we need you to drive this this year. He was in agreement with that. There were talks that it was going to be labeled interim and it’s going to be opened up. We still want to see what’s out there. If he wishes to apply for it, he would have that same opportunity as everyone else would. But he didn’t.
“I think he’s content in girls basketball. He likes it there. He’s got a bright future coming up, changing leagues. And we like him there. But we owe him a lot for stepping in and taking that role because it wasn’t easy to do,” Morgan said of the situation, which ranged from taking over a program at the last minute, then dealing with shutdown after shutdown due to COVID. The Chiefs were off for nearly a month prior to their final game of the season – ironically at Daniel Boone.
“It was very challenging,” Morgan said. “Are we going to play or are we not? Are we going to be able to practice this week? You just never knew. Forget week to week or day to day, it was hour to hour at that point.”
COVID even delayed the hiring process.
“The original idea was to have this done at Christmas time,” Morgan said. “Well, right before Christmas break, we were put on the Red Phase. There were no kids, nobody was here. We came back after Christmas break and started the first three weeks.
“Maybe that was a good thing. It really allowed time to process all that information you’re sorting through and reading. When you go through a lot of resumes like that, it’s a lot to take in,” he said.
In the end, Morgan said Hensley embodied what the committee was seeking.
“There was just something about the interview process, I could see Josh wanted this job. They all do, but he wanted this job. He wanted to be here. He wants to lead this program. It’s going to be a good place for him to get some head coaching experience here. It was just a feeling that this was the right hire to make.”
The first thing Hensley did was go check out the Chiefs’ new turf field.
“I’d seen pictures of it and I had the opportunity over the past few months to go look at it. I just told myself I wasn’t going to go look at it until this entire process was over with. When I found out I was going to be blessed with this opportunity, the very next day it got on my mind that I want to go see the field for the first time,” said Hensley.
So the 31-year-old coach loaded up his wife, Stephanie, and their daughter, Hollyn, in the truck and drove to Rogersville to see the new turf field.
“It was snowing and sleeting a little bit. At the time it had snowed just enough to dust the track and everything, but the turf was just popping out like crazy. I’m really excited about that. That’s a huge asset to have. I know that’s something this county worked very hard for and that they’re really proud of,” Hensley said.
“I’m looking forward to getting as much use out of it as I can. We had a really special moment, just her, me and Hollyn. That was the first time I had seen it. It was beautiful,” the new Cherokee coach said.