CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School has filled its girls’ head basketball coach vacancy with long-time assistant, Caroline Laek.
“Coach Laek has worked closely with the program for six years and we feel honored for Caroline to lead our program,” said Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey. “As an assistant, Laek led the JV teams to regular season and tournament championships.
“She has also had a major impact within player development on and off the court. Coach Laek is a family-first oriented coach. We are confident that she will continue to improve the lives of all her student-athletes in the game of basketball and beyond,” Bailey said.
“I would like to thank all applicants and those that were chosen for interviews. There were some phenomenal candidates,” Bailey said.
Laek is ready to hit the ground running.
“I am so thankful to my administration and athletic director here at Volunteer for trusting me with this opportunity to lead such a great group of girls,” Laek said.
Laek succeeds Tyrone Smith, who announced his resignation after four seasons at the helm of the Lady Falcons basketball program.
“Coach Smith has done a great job at getting these girls to buy in and really commit in all aspects to Volunteer basketball, so the coaching staff and I are going to pick up where he left off and continue to make Volunteer girls basketball a team you don’t want to see on your schedule,” Laek said.
Laek’s coaching staff has not been announced yet, but Bailey said that would be determined by Laek.
“We support Coach Laek and the staff that she assembles,” Bailey said.
The Lady Falcons lose three rotation regulars, but return several with varsity experience, thanks to Smith’s liberal use of the bench and working in youngsters.
“We lost three contributing seniors in Audrey Evans, Elise McKinney and Danielle Sizemore, which leaves us with big shoes to fill,” Laek said. “I believe we have girls ready to step up to fill those gaps.”
Laek indicated there would not be drastic changes and that the transition would be smooth.
“These girls have been around me since day one of their high school basketball careers so it will be business as usual as we start getting ready for the 2022-2023 season,” Laek said.
“My whole philosophy is based around discipline. When you take care of the little things, on and off the court, everything else will fall into place. I am ready to get these girls into the gym and get to work,” Laek said.