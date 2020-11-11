CHURCH HILL – Area basketball tipped off Friday at Volunteer High School for the Annual Meet the Falcons Night.
Fans were introduced to the 2020-21 Volunteer boys and girls junior varsity and varsity basketball teams.
In addition, Church Hill Middle School and Surgoinsville Middle School played a slate of games.
On this page are shots of the action from the junior varsity boys game, won by Church Hill over Surgoinsville, 36-10, and a girls varsity contest, won by the Lady Panthers over the Lady Eagles, 45-4.