Volunteer’s Veda Barton gets a dig.
Cherokee’s Leah Lipe (24) sets for a teammate.
Cherokee’s Ava Morgan gets a dig.
Volunteer’s Adah Snodgrass goes up for the block.
Cherokee's Sophie Weems connects.
Volunteer’s Sydney Cloud serves.
Cherokee’s Nicole Bradley goes for the kill.
Volunteer's Madisyn Williams goes up for the kill.
Cherokee’s Sophie Weems gets a dig.
Volunteer’s Jaycee Cassidy attempts a kill.
Cherokee's Leah Lipe serves.
Cherokee and Volunteer competed in their respective district volleyball tournaments this week. Here are a few more photos of the Lady Chiefs and Lady Falcons in action. Photos taken by Jim Beller
