CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s 2021 football season was a memorable one. The Falcons went 6-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
A repeat performance will have to be done without a few key performers from that team lost to graduation, chiefly quarterback Garrison Barrett, running back Dawson Dykes and receiver Heath Miller.
“We didn’t necessarily lose a lot of people, but the ones we lost were very productive for us,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “Obviously, you’re not going to replace guys like Garrison and Dawson, but I still feel like we’ve got a pretty good core of players.”
Senior Riley Littleton, who last played quarterback in middle school, will success Barrett under center.
“Riley has done a good job for us this spring and summer,” McMillan said. “We expect him to play well for us and we expect our guys to play well around him and help him. Quarterback, like I said last year with Garrison, we’ve got to be better around him. For the most part, we were.
“He obviously was extremely talented. He could throw it and spin it really well, but we had to be able to catch the ball and be open and stuff like that and we had to protect him. For the most part we did, and it’s going to be the same deal with Riley,” McMillan said.
“It’s been a lot of learning,” Littleton said. “I’ve got big shoes to fill with Garrison leaving. But I think we’ll be all right. I like it. I like having control of the game. I trust all my receivers to go make plays for me. I think for the most part, they like me playing quarterback, too.
“I have experience playing with Cason (Christian) and Peyton Steele, obviously, in middle school. We all got experience with me playing quarterback at Church Hill Middle School. We’ve all be teammates since we were like 9 and 10 years old,” Littleton said.
“Obviously, I don’t have the frame Garrison has – 6-4 or 6-5. I’m about 5-8, 5-9. Our offense is still kind of the same. There will be a lot more scrambling for me out of the pocket and stuff. But I think we’ll be all right. The play-calling is still a little bit the same. But we’ve got lot more stuff to do with me at quarterback running the ball,” Littleton said.
“Our offense is going to look a little different, but we’re going to do what we think is best,” McMillan said. “If it’s throwing it 50 times, that’s what we’re going to do, and if it’s run it 50 times, whatever gives us the best chance. Somebody asked me about our system. We’re not a system. We build our system around our players. That’s just what we do. We think we’re going what’s going to give our kids the best chance to be successful.”
McMillan said there will be style differences between Barrett and Littleton.
“He’s probably not going to be as much of a drop-back guy, but I certainly don’t think he can’t do that,” McMillan said. “If that’s what we need him to do, he can do it because he’s just so football-smart.”
McMillan liked what he saw during 7-on-7 play.
“The 7-on-7 stuff, people can say what they want to, but the main thing we always want to look at is, me personally, I want to see, is my quarterback going to make good decisions?” McMillan said. “I don’t care, and he did that. He’s not getting a pass rush and all that stuff, but he’s smart, he’s a leader, the guys respect him, the coaches trust him.
“I said it last year, he’s probably about as smart a football kid I’ve ever coached. He might be the smartest one. He just knows the game. Especially with him playing so much defense as a freshman, he understands what defenses are going to try to do to him when he’s on offense, just like he knows what we’re going to try to do to offenses. We expect him to play well, and he’s going to, but we’ve got to get him some help, too,” McMillan reiterated.
Littleton’s biggest weapon will be Christian, a 6-4 senior receiver/tight end. (See page C6)
“Cason played very solid for us last year,” McMillan said. “He’s a competitor. He’s just a player, that’s all you can say. He’s still got the same ball skills he’s always had. He can go get it. What we’ve got to do with him is be able to kind of move him around and find ways to get him open so people can’t scheme up ways to double-team him and take him out of the game.
“And we’ve got to find a couple of guys that will take some pressure off of Cason. We think Aiden Anderson has done a good job for us this summer and Peyton Steele played a lot for us the last half of the season. As the season wore on, he got a lot better. He caught a few balls for us and had a pretty good game for us in the playoffs down there against Fulton. That’s just two guys,” McMillan said.
“Grant Winegar is another kid on both sides of the ball. What he’s turned himself into, last year coming in sixth in the state in the decathlon as a sophomore. He’s up to 6-3, 195. When he got here, he looked like he was a baby giraffe running around on ice and he’s turned into a hurdler and a jumper. He’s impressive, but he’s still learning how to play the game. We expect him to do a good job for us to, whether it’s him playing some tight end when we have to move Cason to receiver, or playing our Jack-linebacker for us. He’s certainly a guy we’re very high on right now,” McMillan said.
One area where experienced players return is on the offensive line, including four seniors.
“Right now, up front, we’ve got Jackson Barrett and Thomas Galloway, left tackle and left guard,” McMillen said. “Jeremiah Needham started for us last year at center. He’s back. J.J. Hill has been playing a lot of right guard for us.”
A sophomore rounds out the starters.
“Hunter Robinson is playing right tackle,” McMillan said. “We’ve got a couple of guys like Morgan Smith, Anthony Mowell give us some depth there. You can have your O-line and D-line guys going both ways every snap. It’s just impossible. We think we can be pretty good up front if we can stay healthy there. Those guys will get after you. They’re smart. That’s what you want.
“Jackson’s been playing since he was a freshman, has started the last three years. He understands what he’s supposed to do better than he did last year. He’s done a good job for us this summer when we started kind of going against each other in pads. He just gets after it,” McMillan said.
“Everybody knows we lost quite a few people, but we’ve been working hard in the offseason and I think that we’re not going to disappoint,” Barrett said. “We’ve been working hard hitting the weights and I think we’ve got a strong game plan. Game One, everybody will see what we’re about.
“We have strength definitely at tight end with Cason. We have a lot of variability – we can run the ball, we can pass the ball. The passing game isn’t going to be as strong as last year obviously, but we have a pretty good line this year, as well. The left side with me and Thomas and Jeremiah at center, it’s a pretty good team,” Barrett said.
“I think we have a lot of flexibility. We can run the ball, we can pass the ball. We have a lot of things open for us. On defense – most of us are going to play both ways – we’re all tough and we’re all hard-headed, and we’re going to play until we get beat or we win,” Barrett said.
“Thomas is back after he broke his leg,” McMillan said. “He’s bigger and faster and stronger than he’s ever been. He’s a guy that just works like crazy at it. He plays the right way. I know talking to other coaches when they see him on film last year the first couple games he was just a guy who popped off to them on films with the way he plays. We expect him to continue doing what he’s doing.”
“I think this year our team is looking like one of the best it’s ever had,” Galloway said. “Obviously, we don’t have the quarterback we had last year, but we still have a great one. Expect more run-focused tendencies and more efficiency doing that. This year, I think we’re just more of a younger team, just a little more explosive. I think we’ll find out that there will be a lot of interesting differences with this year’s team, as far as diversity and positions and what we’re trying to do this year, as far as plays and formations. Offense, we’re on the ball and know what we’re doing.”
A committee of backs will try to fill the void left by Dykes’ graduation.
“Running back, we’re rolling a three-man rotation right now,” McMillan said. “Caden LaFollette is a sophomore. He played some for us last year in varsity games. We moved John Ross from receiver back there. He’s done a pretty good job once we got into pads of running it.
“We rolled a freshman, Austin Glass, in there. He’s got a little burst to him and he’s got a lot of toughness about him, so we definitely like him. Smart player, you only got to tell him one time. For a freshman, that’s pretty impressive,” McMillan said.
“At receiver, Aiden Anderson is one of them. Peyton Steele, Colby Lawson has been playing there some. We’ve got a couple new guys. Gunner Ferguson has done a good job for us. Austin Bates is another guy who worked outside for us this summer,” McMillan said.
“I’ve worked out a lot in the offseason, just working on my agility, mental game, things like that,” Lawson said. “I’ve been catching a lot of passes in the offseason, just trying to better myself so I can help my team win. In the offseason, Riley and I went out and worked out together so that we could form a bond. It’s gone really well. It started out a little shaky and then we just worked it out. We’re actually a pretty good duo right now.”
“We’ve got some athleticism. But we’ve got to get better at getting ourselves open. It is what it is, you’ve got to get open. It’s up to coaches to scheme you open versus zone stuff. But against man-to-man, you’ve got to be able to beat man to man. That’s you,” McMillan said.
Volunteer’s defense didn’t receive as much credit last year as it deserved. In the Falcons’ six wins last year, the defense held their opponents to 11.5 points per game. There are several returning players from that squad.
“Up front right now, Jack-backer – outside linebacker – we’ve got Grant Winegar working there. He played some meaningful snaps for us last year as the season progressed. Inside, Galloway is in there. Taylor Sykes is back. J.J. Hill is back,” McMillan said.
“We’ve got a new guy out who hasn’t played before who gives us a big body, Chris Smith. We’ve got a guy, Austin Brogan, has gotten himself better. He’s got a chance to play for us. He’s got to be able to do what he’s supposed to do. At inside backer, it’s Caden Lafollette, Casey Brown, who started for us last year. He played well for us. Those guys have done a pretty good job of getting us lined up, knowing what to do,” McMillan said.
“Our Sam-backer, outside linebacker, Austin Bates is working there. We’re just cross-training a lot of the secondary guys just to try to give us some depth. Bates has worked there and at strong safety some. Aiden Anderson is working at safety and star. Austin Glass is working at star.
“At corners, Colby Lawson and John Ross have done a really good job. I thought Colby was solid all last year. There were times when we got overmatched playing against Greeneville and Elizabethton, but everybody does. They just know what we’re trying to do even better. You can see with them, because they’re trying to teach the other guys what to do,” McMillan said.
“At safety, CJ Fraysier is back. We felt like from game 1 to game 11 last year, he probably improved the most. I mean he got our most improved player last year. He did a really good job for us. He just keeps growing. He’s up to 6-4 now and is going to be a junior. Riley is our starting strong safety. He gets us lined up. I’ve been rolling Cason back to play some safety for us, just because of his athleticism and ball skills,” McMillan said.
“We’ve got a couple of freshmen we think are going to have to help us. Grayden Dennis is one of our backup corners. He got banged up in practice. We think he’s going to be back, hopefully no later than week 2. Isaiah Ward has done a good job knowing what to do. My guys know if you’re going to give us the best chance, you’re going to play, we don’t care what grade you’re in. He’s done a good job. On offensive line, Braydon Cheek looks good. He’s going to be in the mix to get reps on Friday night. So, we feel good about that young crew,” McMillan said.
The Falcons are optimistic about repeating their memorable season of a year ago and returning to the playoffs.
“We’ve got a good group of guys,” Littleton said. “We’ve got good freshmen coming in, guys like Grayden Dennis, Austin Glass, Isaiah Ward – those are guys that will probably be playing on Friday nights. I think we’ll be good this year. People are doubting us because we lost a lot of seniors, but I don’t agree with that. I still think that we’re going to be solid.”
“We’ve got a really efficient offense and a great defense if they’re able to just keep on task and stay on top of everybody,” Galloway said. “Myself, I’d like to make all-conference. That’d always be a nice title. Pretty much all-conference is the thing I’m going for in both offense and defense, and I guess maybe player of the week.
“I think that if we can actually know what we’re doing on each play, we should have no problem making it there (to the playoffs). We just need to stay focused and give that fourth-quarter drive and once we finish, we’ll make it,” Galloway said.
“I think we’re looking really good,” Lawson said. “We have some returners this season with some experience. We have an opportunity to have a really good season again. We’ve had some younger guys come in and fill those shoes. We just need to go out and play.”
“Goals this season, I want to come out and play as hard as I can for my team,” Barrett said. “I want them to play as hard as they can. Hopefully, we can make it to the playoffs again this year. That needs to be our goal: to make it to the playoffs. We’ll just work as hard as we can so I don’t think we’ll disappoint.
“Practice is where it all starts. Coach Mac has got us covered. He’s going to give us the info we need to know and give us the plays that we need to be able to beat teams. So, starting practice Monday, day one, to Thursday, we need to be learning the plays, working hard. Friday, come out, we need to know the looks they’re going to give us, we need to know just anything that they’re going to throw at us, so we’re prepared for it. Like I said, it all starts in practice. We’ve got to pay attention and work hard in practice so we’re ready for the team on Friday,” Barrett said.
“I think the overarching team goal every year is to make the playoffs, especially when it’s been so rare at this place,” McMillan said. “That’s what you want to do. It’s kind of our mantra – we don’t have any cute slogans or any rah-rah stuff – it’s just compete and get better. That’s what you’ve got to do.
“We talk about living with the results. Can you live with the results? If you go out there and do what you’re supposed to do at the highest level you’re capable of, you might not like the results but you can live with them. If you don’t like the results, then you shouldn’t be able to live with them,” McMillan said.
“Our guys who have been around, they buy into that. They understand that. That group we had last year, we competed in every game except for one. It was a game going into the third quarter. But it’s getting our guys to believe you can win those games,” McMillan said.
“At some point, you’re going to have to make plays. There were times against Dobyns-Bennett we had opportunities to make plays and we could have been ahead at halftime instead of down. That’s a big deal. We should have been ahead at halftime. I thought we – and (D-B) Coach (Joey) Christian would agree because we’ve talked about it – we thoroughly out-played them in the first half last year,” McMillan said.
“Again, not taking anything away from them, but they were ahead because we didn’t make plays and they did. In the second half, depth and skills took over because they were very talented. But we’ve got to make plays. We’ve got enough guys that played that I know we can. But we need more guys that we’re kind of unsure about to make plays also,” McMillan said.
“We’ve got to have some depth. I’ve said it all offseason that I felt really good about our top 15 players. That ain’t gonna get it done. We need 10 more, 15 more. To me success is, can you live with the results? Did you do what you were supposed to do to the best of your ability? If you did, we’re good. My guys know from last year that I was more upset after two wins than I was after most of our losses, because I just didn’t feel like we played very well. It’s just the way I’m wired,” McMillan said.
Volunteer won at Sullivan East, 35-13, in a sloppy game in the rain in Week 10. “I may have been more mad about how wet I was. I didn’t think we played very well against Seymour (a 28-14 Volunteer win in Week 3) last year,” McMillan said.
“But I think this will be a group that’s going to play hard. I think we’re going to play smart. And we just have to live with the results afterward. We’ve got some good players. We’ve got to get them in the right spots to make plays. That’s what you’ve got to do,” McMillan said.
