Church Hill P&R workshop today at 6 p.m. Staff report Apr 7, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill — Mt. Carmel — Surgoinsville Recreation Commission is having a workshop on today at 6 p.m. at Church Hill City Hall.If you have any questions, please call 423-357-7010. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hill Workshop Surgoinsville Recreation Commission Church Hill P&r Mt. Carmel Church Hill City Hall Today Trending Now Mountain sppech is part of Appalachian heritage Volunteer point guard Dean signs with SWVCC This is the City in Tennessee With the Most Billionaires Bristol festival announces lineup Hawkins County Schools receive Walmart grant to fund VHS, CHS turf football field Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.