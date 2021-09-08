MOUNTAIN CITY — Volunteer’s volleyball team made their long road trip Thursday worthwhile.
The Lady Falcons traveled to Mountain City to battle Johnson County in a Class 2A matchup and returned home with a win. Volunteer swept the Lady Longhorns, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16. Leading the way for the Lady Falcons was freshman Chloe Redwine, who had 10 kills and 10 digs. She also had three aces.
Senior Emily Christian added seven kills and nine digs, while sophomore Veda Barton had nine kills and 11 digs and an ace.
Lily Christian, another freshman, registered 34 assists to go along with six digs and a kill.
Sophomore Jaycee Cassidy added five kills and five digs, as well as two aces for the Lady Falcons.