ROGERSVILLE – The Falcons and Hawkeyes youth football league teams played three exhibitions Friday to kick off the inaugural Hawkins County Football Jamboree.
In the freshman scrimmage, the Falcons and Hawkeyes battled to a 6-6 tie. The junior varsity followed, with the Hawkeyes taking a 14-0 decision, including a 59-yard touchdown run.
In the varsity finale, the Hawkeyes won, 14-0, a scrimmage that included a 35-yard touchdown run.
On this page are photos of the action taken by Bobby Vaughn.
