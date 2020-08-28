ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee may be a little young, but they are loaded with athletes and have a lot of depth, and could be able to make a playoff run in Jason Lawson’s first season at the helm.
“We’ve got a really athletic football team, a lot of speed,” Lawson said. “We’ve only got nine seniors, so we’re still heavy-loaded with juniors and sophomores and freshmen. So that’s going to be great to get the experience this season with some of those seniors leading the way to help be kind of a launching point to see where we go from there.”
The Chiefs launched the 2020 season off well with a 48-0 trouncing of Union County in Maynardville last Friday.
“The kids did a great job,” said Lawson. “It was a pleasant surprise. We really didn’t know what we had going in. We had only scrimmaged against ourselves, intersquad. It was a lot of unknowns and uncertainties. The kids really rose to the occasion and showed what they were capable of.”
Not only did the Chiefs respond well to the coaching change, they overcame the COVID-19 restrictions that have kept area football practices to a minimum and forced a lot of changes into uncharted territory.
“It’s a unique situation,” Lawson said. “It’s a special situation that we’re in. We’re trying to maneuver through it the best we can. There are a lot of stipulations that we’re facing that you wouldn’t normally face with the COVID situation. It’s a little bit different.
“But the kids have been great. They’ve followed all the protocols and are listening to everything that we’re putting in place and helping to keep everyone as safe as possible and still be able to play football,” Lawson said.
Lawson has been impressed with his players in the early going.
“These guys are great. They’re awesome. They work hard. They’ve got a great work ethic. They’ve been able to stay focused with all the distractions that have been going on. The coaching staff has been a pleasure to work with. They’ve all chipped in and just made the transition super-easy.
“We’ve been really limited and crunched for time, but everybody has really sold out and made the best of the situation trying to maximize what time we have together. We’ve got a lot of things going on during practice, so we’re utilizing a lot of kids. They’re really athletic,” he said.
Cherokee boasts a deep roster with a lot of athleticism, led by junior running back Trent Price, who rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the opener.
“We’re just working good together and playing as a team,” said Price, who said the transition from Cody Baugh to Jason Lawson has been very smooth. “There’s not much difference.”
“We’ve got a lot of athletic kids, which gives us a lot of versatility, which is a good thing,” Lawson said. “Obviously, Trent is a great running back. He’s an explosive runner. Once he gets in the open field, he can make people miss. He’s definitely a lot of fun to watch.”
Price stated his goals for 2020. “I’d like to win more games than we won last year,” he said, adding his individual goal is “just 1,000 yards this year.”
The Chiefs are loaded at skill positions.
“Landon Jackson is going to be getting some carries, as well,” Lawson said. “He’s an athletic kid. He’s going to be a dynamic runner, as well. A couple of the guys held over from last year – Isaac Williams, Thomas Hughes – you’ll see them in there, speedy guys, strong guys.
“Anytime we want to go change of pace, we’ve got some options. Kalija Sexton, a freshman, has come in and really won the coaching staff over with his work ethic and capabilities. There’s a lot to choose from,” Lawson said.
“At receiver, you’ve got some guys that have been here. Justin Hamblen, Matt Newton, Aidan Webb, Parker Bailey, Brayden Collins, Logan Brewer, Joey Henley – all those guys are mirror images of each other. And Will Price will be out there some, as well. Bobe Allen. We could just go down the line. So many guys are just carbon copies that we can plug into positions and get athleticism and quickness, just all-around good football players,” Lawson said.
Junior Micah Jones is handling the quarterback duties.
“He’d been repping all summer at that position,” Lawson said. “He played there last year on the JV team and got into some varsity games, as well, saw some action. We watched some film and we’re really pleased with what he has to offer and the potential that he has. I think we’re going to see him only continue to get better as we progress through the season.
“He’s athletic and he’s extremely smart, so he picks up on things quickly and he’s able to adjust. He’s very coachable, so that obviously makes things go a lot better. When we’re doing installs, he’s always asking questions. He’s able to help others out and get them where they’re supposed to be. That’s always a good thing. A quarterback is an extension on the field of the head coach and trying to get everything called and in the huddle. The team respects him. That says a lot about who he is as a player and as an individual,” Lawson said.
The unsung heroes who make it all possible for the skill players – the offensive linemen – are being coached by Mike Sivert, the longtime Cherokee head coach back in Big Red Valley (see sidebar).
“The offensive line are all back from last season,” Lawson said. “They’re solid. They’ve been working hard. They’ve got great leadership with Coach Sivert. They’ve continuing to move forward.
“You’ve got Devan Carpenter, Thomas Faust, Jake Markham, Taylor Sharpless, Dalton Pearson who are going to be anchoring it down all the way across. Hunter Adkins and Aaron Stewart are going to be in the mix, as well. You’ll see them flowing in. We are very blessed at that position with very good guys,” Lawson said.
“I feel like we’ve really come together,” Adkins said. “The first game gave us some spark. We’ve just got to keep that going, keep that fun going.”
Adkins said the changes haven’t been monumental. “Not a lot really. We ran the ball more. With different schemes and different positions, we’ve got to step up and play, but we try to step up and do our thing anyway,” said Adkins, who has high hopes for 2020. “Anything we can put our mind to. We’ve just got to play hard and keep playing, keep the effort up.”
The luxury of having depth is the ability to experiment with different looks and combinations.
“Obviously, we’ve got a cramped work schedule trying to cram a lot in into a little bit of time,” Lawson said. “But we’re continually evaluating and re-evaluating players so that we can get the best possible fit in each position.
“So, for week to week you may see things line up a little different from here and there. But as a coaching staff, we sit down and try to figure out what gives us the best opportunity to win, what gives us the best opportunity to stay competitive, and how we can utilize the tools we have,” he said.
“Our philosophy is take what you’ve got and do the best you can with it. We want to utilize our kids. The athletes, we want to get them out in space. We want to get them the ball and let them make plays. It takes all 11 of them on the field, obviously, to make things happen.
“We try to play to our strengths, try to limit our weaknesses, and, like I said, it may change from week to week, depending on who we line up (against) and how they line up, kind of what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Lawson said.
“Last week against Union, we felt like we could beat them on the edges, get them on the outside and make them go side to side. It was a good move for us. It may change week to week. We want to find out what our opponents’ weakness is and we want to try to get our strength toward that,” Lawson said.
Cherokee’s defense looked like a strength in Week 1, holding Union County to 11 total yards – two rushing, and zero first downs. ZERO.
“Defense is loaded with athletes,” Lawson said. “Every kid on there can run and they pack a punch when they get to the ball, as well. The defensive line, Josh Calhoun is right in the middle of that. He’s out there fighting, clogging things up. You’ve got Trent Lamb, Tucker Owen beside him with speed and quickness that can get through the gaps, but also can handle the physicality up front. Hunter Adkins is going to be down there, as well. Michael Graham is in the mix. He’s not quite the body that they are, but his speed and quickness and determination is really making up for that.
“At linebacker, you’ve got Landon Jackson and, of course, Tyler Haun coming back. He’s a force to be reckoned with,” Lawson said.
Haun, who was named to the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State football team last year, scooped up a fumble and ran 13 yards for a touchdown against Union.
“I’d like to have more turnovers this year, some interceptions on defense,” said Haun, about his goals for this season. “I feel like we should do pretty good for the most part. Everything is a little bit more simple. It’s easier to remember.”
Haun, who led Cherokee with 142 tackles last year, will get some opportunities on offense this year.
“I play a little a bit of wide receiver. I get to run sweeps and stuff. I like both offense and defense pretty good,” he said. “We should do pretty good this year. We should maybe get a playoff shot. We’ll see what happens.”
Haun has hard-hitting company at linebacker. Brandon Ramsey made his presence felt in Week 1.
“Brandon Ramsey is back there and Isaac Williams, who is going to be rolling in back there, as well,” Lawson said. “Again, bruisers that can move quickly. Some outside linebackers you’ll see rolling in will be Bobe Allen, Matt Newton will be hanging off the edges some. I wouldn’t be surprised if you don’t see Trent out there from time to time coming off the edge, and Brayden Collins using his length and size out there.”
“It’s kind of a young team, but we’ve been putting in the work over the summer,” Allen said. “I think if everybody does their job in the game, we’ll get it done. This is more old school. You just gotta play dirty. Find the ball and attack.”
“That’s kind of what we’ve been trying to get them to buy into – the smashmouth physicality, aggressive style of play, but disciplined and respectful, as well,” Lawson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way they took the field and the way that they represented our school and our community (against Union). They played great. They gave 110 percent, didn’t leave anything on the field. I think it’s safe to say, they left no doubt that we were definitely ready to go.”
Cherokee has speed in a fairly young defensive backfield, which includes three sophomores.
“You’ll have Aidan Webb, (junior) Parker Bailey, Will Price, (senior) Justin Hamblen and Preston McNally in the defensive secondary rotating in and out,” Lawson said. “That’s a lot of speed we’ve got to cover us on the back side. Again, we just want to take what we have and use it to our best advantage.”
“I think we’ll be pretty good,” Will Price said. “We’re kind of connected right now. I think we’ll do good. Just win, that’s the most important.”
Lawson wants his team to play with a tough mindset.
“We definitely want to set the tempo. That’s what we did Friday down there. We kind of set it up and kept it rolling the whole game. That’s the thing that those guys can do when you’ve got athletes in places to make plays. They make them even when they’re nowhere near, just because they know they’re around. That’s one of the benefits of having guys like Brandon and Tater, those big hitters out there,” said Lawson, whose goals for the season are simple.
“We don’t want to put any numbers on anything, but we want to be competitive. We want to make sure we are playing Cherokee football. We want to be physical. We want them to know they’ve been in a dogfight for four quarters. We want to be well-conditioned. We want to be well-disciplined,” he said.
“And we want to continue to improve each week we take the field. We don’t want to settle for small victories. We want to keep pushing and make sure we achieve the best possible result we can,” said Lawson.