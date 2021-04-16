CHURCH HILL – Jackson Davenport pitched a gem and Cherokee manufactured enough runs to pull out a hard-fought, 4-2 victory over Volunteer Tuesday and a split of their two-day series.
Volunteer won, 3-0, Monday at Cherokee.
Davenport allowed three hits, three walks, two runs, one earned, and struck out 10 Falcons through 6 and 1/3 innings before being lifted due to pitch count in the seventh inning.
Cherokee’s pesky, top-of-the-order, hitters created most of the havoc for the Chiefs’ offense. Lead-off batter, Parker Bailey, who had two of the Chiefs’ four hits Monday, went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.
No. 2 batter Peyton Bledsoe went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.
The Chiefs drew blood first. Bailey led the game off with a hard ground ball to Volunteer third baseman Brody Cloud, who fielded the ball but threw errantly past Falcons first baseman Cason Christian, allowing Bailey to take second.
Bledsoe then doubled to left to score Bailey, then went to third on a single by Matt Newton. Aiden Webb then lofted a fly ball to left that scored Bledsoe for a 2-0 Cherokee lead.
The Falcons answered in the second. Quinn Brooks was hit by a pitch with one out. He went to second on a single to left by Colby Lawson. Then Connor Haynes walked to load the bases.
Davenport induced Zach Justice to bounce back to the mound for a fielder’s choice out at home. Lawson and Haynes then scored on a throwing error by Cherokee third baseman Webb.
The game remained tied until the fifth when Bailey drew a one-out walk and went to second on a passed ball. He then scored on a single by Bledsoe to give Cherokee a 3-2 lead.
The Chiefs pushed across an insurance run in the sixth. After singles off Falcons starter Tucker Bellamy by Webb and Cole Putnal, Isaac Williams greeted Volunteer reliever Garrison Barrett by reaching on an error by Ethan Smith, loading the bases.
Trent Price then worked a walk from Barrett to bring home Webb for a 4-2 lead.
The Falcons, who left nine runners on the bases in the game, put two runners on the sixth and seventh, but could not bring anyone home. Lane Helton recorded the final two outs for Cherokee for the save.
Both teams committed three errors, but otherwise made some stellar plays in the field.
Falcons shortstop Justice ran about 30 yards to catch a pop fly in foul territory. Both teams’ right fielders – Cherokee’s Bailey and Volunteer’s Haynes – made nice running catches after covering long ground.