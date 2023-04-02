CHURCH HILL — Emily Walker threw a no-hitter to lead Church Hill Middle School to a 15-0 win over East in five innings on Tuesday. She struck out six.
Church Hill racked up 15 hits in the ball game. Timber McLain and Gabriella Martinez each had three hits. Martinez doubled and drove in three runs. Raylie Gray was 1 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Sydney New, Khloe Sanders and Walker each had two hits.
The Lady Panthers got on the board early when Walker singled to score McLain. Sanders and Martinez each doubled and drove in a run to spot Walker a 4-0 lead.
Church Hill added four runs in the fifth, powered by New and Gray doubles and a McLain single.
Raleigh Joyner took the loss for East. She gave up all 15 runs (13 earned), walked five and struck out one.
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Panthers scored on a single by Mackenzie Ennis, a single by Danni Guinn, a double by Madison Holder and a double by Khloe Sanders to jump out in front and stay there in a 16-4 win over East.
Triples by Guinn and Holder, coupled with groundouts by Emilynn Roberts and Isabella Carter, and a walk by Brooklynn McConell helped the Lady Panthers tack on seven runs in the third inning.
Holder pitched the Lady Panthers to the win. She went four innings, allowing one hit and four runs while striking six.
Ennis, Sanders, Guinn and Holder all had multiple hits for Church Hill, which stole 10 bases in the game. Guinn was 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in four runs. Holder was 2 for 2 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Ennis was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Sanders was 2 for 2 with a double and one RBI.
Sara Doss took the loss for East. She gave up 16 runs on 13 hits in three innings of work.
GRAY — Eli Boyd pitched three innings of no-hit baseball and the RCS Warriors took advantage of seven Gray errors en route to a 17-0 win.
Cade Putnal went 1 for 1 and drove in three runs. Teegan LeRoy was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs. Jayden Weston was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. The Warriors drew seven walks without a strikeout and stole nine bases in the game.
Boyd walked two and struck out five in the run rule shortened game.
