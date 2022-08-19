The 2022 Rogersville Middle School Warriors include: (front row) 2- Landon Rimer, 3-Ezra Garrett, 4-CJ Spiller, 5-Trinity Thacker, 10-Ethan Papetti, 16-Noah Hill, 20-Brady Light and 21-Jackson Spiller; (second row) 22-Lane Gilliam, 24-Kaden Gates, 32-Luke Burton, 33-Mason Brewer, 34-Riley Elkins and 40-Jerry Hagg; (third row) 44-Dawson Fobber, 50-Ethan Browning, 52-Ethan Haun, 61-Porter Jarvis, 63-Cade Williams, 64-Bryson Hall, 70-Jacob Browning and 72-Aiden Hall; (fourth row) 75-Dylan Brailey, 77-Ayden Mayes, 85-Eli Cooper, 95-Riley Johnson and 99-Peyton Garland; (back row) Caleb Haun, Jaime McKay, Matt Seals, Tyler Haun and Clint Long.
