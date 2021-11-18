ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville Middle School increased its defensive pressure and broke open a tight game to beat visiting Bulls Gap, 27-14, Tuesday night at RMS.
The first quarter featured seven lead changes, with Rogersville holding a 10-9 advantage at the end of the period. Kailee Carter scored all nine of the Lady Bulldogs’ points in the period.
Darci Kirkpatrick, meanwhile, was proving to be unstoppable for the Lady Warriors, scoring six in the first quarter and four more in the second, as RMS held Bulls Gap scoreless in the second quarter in taking a 17-9 halftime lead.
The Lady Warriors nearly held Bulls Gap scoreless for the entire second and third quarters, as Carter had to sit much of the night on the bench in foul trouble. The Lady Bulldogs’ Bailey Metcalf finally sank a basket as time expired in the third period to end the Bulls Gap scoring drought, trimming the RMS lead to 23-11 entering the final quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs could only muster three points to Rogersville’s four in the final stanza, as the Lady Warriors held on for the win.
Kirkpatrick led all scorers with 12, while teammate Leah Mowell added eight. Carter led Bulls Gap with nine.