EIDSON – The Clinch Wildcats hosted Cherokee’s JV boys’ team last week and edged out a 44-42 win on a buzzer-beater shot by freshman Ethan Cobb with 2.4 seconds left in the game.
With 1:22 left on the clock , Clinch senior captain, Conner Livesay, tied the game at 42 with a layup off an offensive rebound.
Cherokee then ran time off the clock and took an open shot but came up short. Clinch grabbed the rebound and walked the ball up the court as Clinch coach Josh Bowlin called his last timeout with 11 seconds left on the clock.
“I drew up a play for for my junior shooter, Joe Lyons, off a double screen out of the timeout,” Bowlin said. “We got a good look from the play but missed the shot.”
The ball careened off the rim and both teams’ players tried to grab the rebound, but it went out of bounds.
Clinch was awarded the possession with 2.4 seconds left on the clock underneath the Wildcats’ basket. Clinch ran an inbounds play underneath and passed the ball into Cobb, who made the shot as time expired and the horn sounded.
“I am proud of my freshman, Ethan Cobb, and how poised he was to make that winning shot at the buzzer,” Bowlin said. “That is a lot of pressure on a freshman, and he stepped up for the challenge.”
Both teams started out hot in the first quarter, especially Cherokee, who hit five buckets from behind the arc. The Chiefs’ Bryce Elliott made three 3-pointers in the quarter as Cherokee jumped out to an 18-12 lead.
“Cherokee started off the game very hot from outside so we decided to go to a 3-2 defense so we could put some pressure on their shooters,” Bowlin said.
The Wildcats’ defense looked much better in the second quarter and Clinch fought back to tie the game at halftime, 29-29.
Both teams came out cold after halftime. The third quarter was back and forth with Cherokee outscoring Clinch 6-5 in the period to take a 35-34 lead into the fourth period.
“I knew we needed to step up the intensity on the defensive end and do a better job of taking care of the ball on the offensive end if we wanted to win,” Bowlin said.
The fourth quarter was much like the third and the game was close till the very end when Livesay came down with the big offensive rebound and scored the game-tying put-back.
“Conner played one of the best games tonight and rebounded the ball very well,” Bowlin said. “He really saved us tonight on the boards. He’s been a great leader this year on and off the court and he led by example in tonight’s game. I’m very proud of him and how hard he played tonight.”
Lyons led all scorers with 20 points. Livesay added 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats, who also got seven points from Rayce Johnson.
Bryce Elliot led Cherokee with 19 points. Freshman Parker Travis added 10, while
Jayden Ward scored eight for the Chiefs.
“What a great game we had here tonight,” Bowlin said. “Cherokee has a good group of young and talented players on their team. Bryce Elliot really played good for Cherokee and shot the ball well from the arc. I think he made 5 or 6 threes on us tonight, so we need to make sure we do a better job defending him next time we play them.”