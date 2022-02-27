ROGERSVILLE – Four Square, Inc.-Educational, a nonprofit 501c3 organization based in Rogersville, has agreed to work with Cherokee High School in raising funds for the refurbishing of the Cherokee High School Gymnasium floor.
Four Square, Inc. is run by Dr. Blaine Jones and Mr. Mark DeWitte.
The Cherokee High School gymnasium floor will be completely sanded and refinished with new logos and lines.
This was last done in the fall of 2014 and was funded by John and Beth Metz. Estimates for this refurbishing are in the range of $22,000 to $25,000. The agreed-upon goal of funds to raise is $25,000.
Four Square, Inc., as a nonprofit organization, has agreed to accept the donations and will keep them in a separate checking account from all their other projects.
At the end of the collection period, a check will be written from that account in the amount of the total donations to Cherokee High School with those funds being directed to be used for the refurbishing of the CHS gymnasium floor. Any remaining funds will be used by the Athletic Department to upgrade the gymnasium facility.
Four Square, Inc. will not receive any portion of the funds and will be obligated to release all donated funds to Cherokee High School.
Any questions regarding this fundraiser can be directed to Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or via email to docbjones1957@gmail.com or to Andrew Morgan, Cherokee Athletic Director, at andrew.morgan@hck12.net . Mr. Morgan will have more details regarding the project by contacting him.
Any and all entities – personal, private, business, corporation – are invited to participate. Appropriate recognition will be decided upon and revealed at a later date.
“We appreciate your support of Cherokee High School,” Jones said. “Give $1,000, $500, $100, $50, $10. Any and all donations will help, and every penny will go for this cause. Please take time to contribute. Let’s show the students we care about them and our school.”
Donations can be made via Facebook at the following link https://tinyurl.com/2p98djyx ; or by mailing the donation to Four Square, Inc., P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857 with CHS Gym written in the Memo area.