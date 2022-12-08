Volunteer High School track stars Taylor Castle and Sara Winegar both signed Monday to compete collegiately for the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters.
A signing was held Monday in the school gym, with both girls surrounded by family, friends, teammates, and coaches
Taylor Castle currently holds Volunteer’s 100 meter and 200 meter records and earned multiple All State recognitions last season. She will look to add the 400 meter to her resume as she showed off her long-distance sprinting anchoring the 4 x 400 All State Team last season.
Aside from seven years of Track track experience in middle and high school, Castle also has six years of soccer experience. She was named 1st Team All Conference in soccer as well as team captain.
Castle currently holds a 3.5 GPA, attends Nursing Education Classes and is a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America).
Sara Winegar is also a multi event All State athlete and is considered one of the best technical hurdlers ever at Volunteer. Winegar also competed in the pentathlon with 5 grueling events (110m hurdles, Shot Put, Long Jump, High Jump, and 800m run) in a day’s span.
She was 5th in the 100 hurdles in State and 8th in State Pentathlon.
She has seven years of Track experience, as well as four years of soccer, and earned All Conference in Soccer.
Winegar currently holds a 4.0 GPA and is a member of HOSA.
“Coach Black is a great coach at LMU,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie. “He is very committed to having the best team he can possibly have so I am sure they both will continue to improve at the collegiate level.”
‘A chance to win a team state track title’
Ailshie told the Review Wednesday that Castle and Winegar worked hard to earn their chance to compete at the college level, which is well deserved.
Although they will be looking ahead to their college careers beginning in 2023-24, Ailshie said they also have a chance to make history this spring and help Volunteer’s entire track team win a state title.
“Taylor and Sara have been a part of our track program all four years at Volunteer,” Aishie said. “Lincoln Memorial is not only getting two great track athletes but more importantly two outstanding individuals. I will say this, both are two of the most dedicated track athletes that have come through our program during my time at Volunteer. Their all-state track accomplishments speak for themselves and have enabled each to one to earn a track scholarship at LMU. I look forward to seeing what they will accomplish at the next level.”
Aishie added, “Taylor has really improved during her time at Volunteer. She started out as a 400 meter runner and long jumper where she excelled at Church Hill middle school and has transitioned to being the best sprinter in Volunteer school history.”
Castle holds multiple school records in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, and finished 3rd last year at the state meet in the 200 meter dash in a time of 26.06 which was her fastest of the year. She also was an All-State participant on three sprint relays (4x100, 4x220 & 4x400).
“If Taylor continues to progress, she has a chance to place in more than one individual event at the state meet and give us a chance to win a team state track title,” Ailshie said.
Winegar was also All-State in four events, Ailshie noted
“Sara finished 5th in the 100 meter hurdles and 8th in the pentathlon at the state meet last spring,” Ailshie said. “She also was all-state in two sprint relays. She is the number two returning 100 meter hurdler returning from last year’s state meet. We are hopeful she can place in the 300 meter hurdles this spring which will greatly contribute to the overall team total and give her an opportunity to finish all-state in five events.”
Ailshie added, “This spring I definitely think we have a chance to win a state team track title. We finished third last year and need a few more of our runners to place individually in multiple events to make that happen.”
Castle and Winegar understand they have a chance to make school and county history and have already been training for this upcoming spring, Ailshie said.
“They are tremendous senior leaders. With their athletic talent and leadership, I definitely think we have a great chance of bringing home our first state championship to Hawkins County.”
Ailshie said he wouldn’t be surprised if there are other college signings among his track team this year.
Thomas Galloway was 4th in the state in discus last year; Cason Christian was 5th in the high jump; and Charlie Wilson was 3rd in the 4x800 relay.
Ailshie said all three are seniors this year and have a chance to earn a collegiate track scholarship as well.
Bobby Vaughan contributed to this report.
Trending Recipe Videos