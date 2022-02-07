ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs used a balanced scoring attack and some smothering defense to top the Gibbs Lady Eagles, 51-37, Friday night.
The Lady Chiefs led for most of the game. Their defense held the visitors scoreless for the first four minutes of the game. The Eagles did hit three three-pointers and trailed 12-9 after the first quarter.
The Lady Chiefs led by five at halftime and were up 43-35 after the third quarter. In the fourth quarter the Lady Chiefs frustrated the Lady Eagles, holding them to two points in the quarter to cruise to a solid victory.
Bella Markham led Cherokee with 13 points, with Emma Houk close behind with 11. Kailey Gilliam had a great game in the post and added eight points.
Senior Carter Ringley had seven points. Macy McDavid had six points and Olivia Sanders and Kyla Howe had three points each.
Carter Ringley, Sam Tilson and Gema Brooks were honored during senior night activities.